Photo Story: Hitting Dave Watson's Tour de France Road Gap 17 Years Later

We really needed more time to build our line but in hindsight, were limited w/ materials as only used the soil and rocks that were natively w/ hand tools. Another wild thing in our exploit once we nixed the balance of the build was waiting for the tour racers to climb the valley, as fans just organically arrived in all directions up the Col and from the Alps – it was quite the experience with the floats arriving first, then the peloton. It’s kind’ the rocks from the original booter are still there. That reminds me – there was a group of protesters promoting “Free Tibet” – standing on the takeoff, before we cleared it, which I thought was so cool, and wished they’d made it in the film. I found it ironic, as I was reading a book on Tibet at the time and will always remember sitting on the hill waiting for a window, sitting shoulder to shoulder w/ devout TDF fans, and on the CB radio w/ our crew and thinking how rad that there were protesters standing on our booter, but also just hoping they don’t knock a rock down on the riders or disturb the take off for me. Our takeoff we built wasn’t perfect, but it was damn good. — Dave Watson, OG