Photo Story: Ian Hylands' 2020 Year in Photos

Words & Photography by Ian Hylands
Almost exactly a year ago I moved from Fort Collins, Colorado to Boise, Idaho to start a new job working with my awesome friends at Deity Components. I'd known Eric and Sadie for close to twenty years, and few of the other staff for at least ten, and I was stoked to work with them. I had some pretty big expectations for myself and what I thought I could accomplish in the first year, however due to Covid the year went nothing like I could have imagined. I'm sure your year was probably the same. I do feel like I accomplished a lot creatively in spite of all the challenges, it was just a little different than what I had expected. I had planned on doing more outdoor action photoshoots with Deity's team of amazing riders, maybe even a video edit or two. Instead I ended up spending most of my time in the studio, which was actually a beautiful experience. I'm incredibly grateful that I had the ability to work creatively in a safe controlled environment for most of the year, I know a lot of my freelance friends struggled hard this year.
My first Deity project, the launch of the Lockjaw and Supracush grips. We developed a few creative ideas for them that didn't turn out as planned (one of them with jello) but ended up with these 'grips in clouds' images
Kirt Voreis in the California desert just before we found out about the pandemic.There is an entire post about this trip here
if you want to see more.
The second Deity studio project, Deftrap pedals. Eric and I had developed an idea for the launch video based on a scene in Ghostbusters, and the photos just kind of evolved with that. The idea was that they were suspended in cloud of 'ectoplasmic smoke.'
I was originally planning to shoot with Tyler McCaul and Jaxson Riddle early in the year, but then the Pandemic hit and all of a sudden the rest of the year looked like it was going to be mostly about studio work. So I spent a lot of time shooting quick creative product shots and learning how to do new things with light. Luckily I work with an amazing group of people, and as things gradually began to feel a little safer this summer I started to shoot outdoors with some of my co-workers and a few other friends. Huge props to Jason Schroeder, Luke Bradeen, Silas Hesterburg and Eric and Sadie who all ended up in front of my camera this past year. Also Austin Henderson, Kirt Voreis and Jaxson Riddle. Y'all helped to make this weird year awesome!
In September I finally got a chance to shoot with Jaxson Riddle in Utah for a few days.
The local Boise dirt jump scene is strong! Huge props to Austin and his friends for building this rad yard!
None of this would have happened if hadn't been for Eric and Sadie, I've known them for close to 20 years. I'm so stoked to have a job where I get to work with friends and create rad stuff every day. I can't wait to see what we do in 2021!
