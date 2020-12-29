Photo Story: Ian Hylands' 2020 Year in Photos

Dec 29, 2020
by Ian Hylands  
Jaxson Riddle in Utah


Words & Photography by Ian Hylands

Almost exactly a year ago I moved from Fort Collins, Colorado to Boise, Idaho to start a new job working with my awesome friends at Deity Components. I'd known Eric and Sadie for close to twenty years, and few of the other staff for at least ten, and I was stoked to work with them. I had some pretty big expectations for myself and what I thought I could accomplish in the first year, however due to Covid the year went nothing like I could have imagined. I'm sure your year was probably the same. I do feel like I accomplished a lot creatively in spite of all the challenges, it was just a little different than what I had expected. I had planned on doing more outdoor action photoshoots with Deity's team of amazing riders, maybe even a video edit or two. Instead I ended up spending most of my time in the studio, which was actually a beautiful experience. I'm incredibly grateful that I had the ability to work creatively in a safe controlled environment for most of the year, I know a lot of my freelance friends struggled hard this year.

Take a look through the images in this post and let me know your thoughts.





Supracush

by IanHylands
Views: 29    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


My first Deity project, the launch of the Lockjaw and Supracush grips. We developed a few creative ideas for them that didn't turn out as planned (one of them with jello) but ended up with these 'grips in clouds' images

Kirt Voreis launches a lofty table in the California desert on his mountain bike.

Kirt Voreis launches an inward table on a rock quarterpipe in the California desert.
Kirt Voreis launches an inward table on a rock quarterpipe in the California desert.

Kirt Voreis launches an inward table on a rock quarterpipe in the California desert.
Kirt Voreis does a one handed table in the California desert at sunset on his mountain bike.

Kirt Voreis does a barspin in the California desert on his mountain bike.

Kirt Voreis in the California desert just before we found out about the pandemic.There is an entire post about this trip here if you want to see more.



Deftrap Video

by IanHylands
Views: 22    Faves: 0    Comments: 2


The second Deity studio project, Deftrap pedals. Eric and I had developed an idea for the launch video based on a scene in Ghostbusters, and the photos just kind of evolved with that. The idea was that they were suspended in cloud of 'ectoplasmic smoke.'







I was originally planning to shoot with Tyler McCaul and Jaxson Riddle early in the year, but then the Pandemic hit and all of a sudden the rest of the year looked like it was going to be mostly about studio work. So I spent a lot of time shooting quick creative product shots and learning how to do new things with light. Luckily I work with an amazing group of people, and as things gradually began to feel a little safer this summer I started to shoot outdoors with some of my co-workers and a few other friends. Huge props to Jason Schroeder, Luke Bradeen, Silas Hesterburg and Eric and Sadie who all ended up in front of my camera this past year. Also Austin Henderson, Kirt Voreis and Jaxson Riddle. Y'all helped to make this weird year awesome!

Jason Schroeder on Tempest Trail at Bogus Basin at sunset.

Jason Schroeder on Tempest Trail at Bogus Basin at sunset.
Jason Schroeder on Tempest Trail at Bogus Basin at sunset.


Luke Bradeen and Maygen Richmond with some fresh DEITY softgoods.

Luke Bradeen and Maygen Richmond with some fresh DEITY softgoods.
Maygen Richmond with some fresh DEITY softgoods.






In September I finally got a chance to shoot with Jaxson Riddle in Utah for a few days.






Jaxson Riddle and Peter Jamison at the end of a good session

Jaxson Riddle with a huge nac

The local Boise dirt jump scene is strong! Huge props to Austin and his friends for building this rad yard!

Jason Schroeder and Austin Smith ride the dirt jumps in Austin s back yard in Boise Idaho

Jason Schroeder rides the dirt jumps in Austin Smiths back yard in Boise Idaho
Jason Schroeder rides the dirt jumps in Austin Smiths back yard in Boise Idaho

Austin Smith rides the dirt jumps in his back yard in Boise Idaho

No Photoshop. One long exposure with Austin Smith doing a one footed table and posing in the same photo. Photography wizardry
No Photoshop. One long exposure with Austin Smith doing a one footed table and posing in the same photo. Photography wizardry!




None of this would have happened if hadn't been for Eric and Sadie, I've known them for close to 20 years. I'm so stoked to have a job where I get to work with friends and create rad stuff every day. I can't wait to see what we do in 2021!

Ian Hylands visits with Eric and Sadie Davies after the launch of Deity Components in April of 2004. Photo by Dave Silver
Hanging at the beach in Oregon after the launch of Deity Components in April 2004. Photo by Dave Silver


Posted In:
Stories Photo Epics Deity Jaxson Riddle Kirt Voreis


Must Read This Week
First Look: Instinctiv's M Series Gearbox Trail Bikes
60307 views
Enter to Win the New Canyon Spectral 29 CF 8.0 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
58283 views
10 Products I Loved in 2020: Daniel Sapp
54016 views
Field Test: 10 Trail and Enduro Bikes Hucked To Flat at 1,000 FPS
53201 views
Field Test: 10 Trail and Enduro bikes VS the Impossible Climb
52155 views
Video: The Best Fails of 2020 - Friday Fails #150
41642 views
10 of the Wildest and Weirdest Mountain Bike Stories from 2020
40108 views
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: Geoff Gulevich Announces Amicable Split with Focus Bikes]
38918 views

5 Comments

  • 1 0
 You are a legend Ian! Great work as always, and looking forward to getting out with you again!
  • 1 0
 Deity easily makes some of the nicest mtb touch points on the market.
  • 1 0
 Get this man a doctor because he is SICK!!! Love these photos!
  • 1 0
 I love Ian's passion for figuring out a great photo. Awesome work!
  • 1 0
 best in class Ian!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009653
Mobile Version of Website