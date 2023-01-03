Photo Story: Intend BC Factory Tour & Infinity DH Fork Assembly

Last year, Intend moved to their new HQ at the Schwabentor bridge in Freiburg, Germany.

Intend is based in this historic building.

After running Intend from his apartment for many years, moving to a new workshop has allowed Cornelius Kapfinger, the founder of Intend BC, to speed things up.

The core Intend BC team: Cornelius, André, Maxi.

New forks ready for shipping.

Tubes and crowns are ready for assembly, including uppers for the new limited " Unicorn " series.

A batch of the new BCT crowns just arrived at Intend HQ.

Currently, Cornelius mostly rides this Commencal Clash which he has modified to fit an Eightpins dropper post.

This limited edition of the Edge sold out within one day.

The parts for Intend products are made by different suppliers, but there is a small lathe at the Intend HQ which is regularly used to make smaller prototype parts.

All the parts of Intend's Infinity downhill fork.

The Infinity comes with up to 215 mm travel (adjustable in 10 mm steps) and has an air spring.

The bushings are pressed into the uppers.

The fit of the bushings is meticulously measured and adjusted until it is perfect.

Cornelius Kapfinger explains the large overlap of the bushings in the Infinity (upper tube). According to him, the increased distance between the bushings results in up to 42% less friction compared to a regular right-side-up design (lower tube).

The dropouts are pressed onto the lowers.

Cornelius Kapfinger gives the stanchions a last polish.

All the small parts are ready for assembly.

Assembly of the air spring unit. Two black spacers are fitted to reduce the travel from 215 to 195 mm.

The new "Green Age" damping pistons and low-friction seals.

Damping pistons for the rebound and compression adjustment. A new shape improves oil flow and the shim stack was optimized to provide a wide range of adjustments.

The grease of choice for many Intend assembly steps.

A blend of Motorex Supergliss 68k oil with RSP low friction additive and some Teflon powder is the perfect choice for keeping the lowers lubricated, according to Intend.

The inside of the crowns is knurled to prevent the upper tubes from twisting.

The titanium M5 bolts for the crowns are not cheap, but the best option, says Cornelius Kapfinger.

Slowly but surely, all the pieces of the puzzle fit together and the result looks more and more like a fork.

Fitting the new brake hose adapters.

Each fork is individually numbered.

If you’re not measuring, you’re guessing: Cornelius and André put the new fork on the dyno.

Intend has done plenty of dyno testing in the past and knows a lot about the performance of their products and other options.

The result: "This is the best fork that I can build" said Cornelius as he handed me this piece of art.

- Made in Germany

- Price: 2099 Euro (incl. German VAT)

- Travel: Up to 215 mm, adjustable in 10 mm increments

- Weight: approx. 2550 g

- 29" only

- Colours: Currently Black anodized only

After Cornelius Kapfinger had done some jobs and internships in the bike industry, he founded his own company in 2017. Originally from Bavaria, Cornelius moved to Freiburg in Southwest Germany due to a previous job he got at Trickstuff, where he designed some of their most respected brakes.In Germany, Freiburg is well known for getting the most sunshine in the whole country, and in the bike community, it’s equally well known for boasting some of the best bike trails in the country. So it’s no wonder that more than just a few bike brands have based themselves in this area.For a long time Cornelius ran the company alone and from a room in his shared apartment. Slowly but surely his operations took over nearly the whole apartment, and with more and more orders coming in, moving into his first real workshop in spring 2021 didn’t come as a surprise.At the same time, the first full-time employee joined Intend BC. André does a lot of different work for Intend BC, including assembly, customs declarations and customer service. A year later Cornelius hired marketing expert and photographer Maxi, so today Intend has three full time employees. Some friends also help out from time to time.Intend first gained fame for designing and selling upside-down suspension forks, with the 160 – 180 mm Edge being the first fork Cornelius sold in considerable numbers. A little later other products such as the minimalist "Grace" stem series, brake discs, cranks and more products followed.Intend currently offers a huge variety of forks:- Samurai GR (Gravel, 1450 g, max. 50 mm travel)- Samurai XC (XC / DC / Trail, 1515 g, max. 120 mm travel)- Samurai TR (XC / DC / Trail, 1555 g, max. 130 mm travel)- Hero RD (DC, 1650 g, max. 120 mm travel)- Hero (All Mountain, 1890 g, max. 170 mm travel)- Edge (Enduro, 2130 g, max. 180 mm travel)- Ebonite (Enduro, 2280 g, max. 180 mm travel, rightside-up)- Flash (Enduro / Freeride, 2350 g, max. 180 mm travel)- Ebonite Bandit (Enduro, 2450 g, 1.5 crown, max. 180 mm travel, rightside-up)- Bandit (Enduro / Freeride, 2390 g, 1.5 crown, max. 190 mm travel)- Infinity (Downhill / Freeride, 2550 g, max. 215 mm travel)For my new Kavenz VHP18 that I built for 6 months of riding bike parks in New Zealand, I went for the most capable option in the Intend lineup, the double crown Infinity fork.The Infinity comes with up to 215 mm of travel, however I went for 195 mm to maintain a balanced feel on the 180 mm rear travel bike.Being a rather small company with a focus on perfection, every fork is completely assembled by hand and a torque wrench is always within reach. Witnessing the assembly of my own fork (transparency note: I bought this fork from Intend for my new bike and received a discount) was quite fascinating, as it makes you appreciate all the work that goes into such a product after machining, lathing and anodizing all the single parts. For example, the fit of the bushings is checked and adjusted several times in tiny increments, something you might not see in a huge factory.As with most Intend forks, the Infinity is available in 29“ only, but that doesn’t mean you can’t run 27.5” wheels in the fork. The damping is managed by an open bath cartridge.As with all new Intend forks, the Infinity gets the new "Green Age" treatment, which describes a range of small parts that have been improved over previous versions:- Dynamic internal seals made from FKM, which provide more sensitivity, less friction and less permeability at the same time.- New shim stacks allow for firm and soft setups without changing the shims, it’s just a matter of turning the external adjuster. They showed me the range of adjustments that the new Infinity has against the range some other forks provide (all tested on a dyno) and I can say that the Infinity had by far the most impressive range.- New damping pistons which boast an improved oil flow and less hysteresis.- Green SKF dust wipers as standard.- Bonded Crown Technology (BCT) for Edge and Hero forks: A lighter version of the crown that is used for the Flash forks. Instead of pressing the steerer into the crown, a shell is pressed into the crown first and the steerer is pressed into the shell. This means that the forces are distributed more evenly across the partly hollow crown.- Linearizer: The Linearizer is an optional retrofit upgrade for most Intend forks which will convert your fork into a three air chamber system. At the time my fork was assembled it was not available yet, but I will make sure to get my hands on a Linearizer once I’m back home.Adjustments include air pressure, rebound, compression and progression. As with all Intend forks, the Infinity can be set to three different progressions settings: no token, ½ token and full token. At the moment, you can get the Infinity with either 180 or 203 mm brake mounts and 15 x 110 Boost or 20 x 110 mm axles (Boost and non-boost). If you choose a 20 mm axle, you can either go for a light or a heavier version, the latter one providing a slight increase in stiffness.To save some weight, the Infinity doesn’t have a traditional fork steerer. Instead, it uses a very long threaded bolt that also adjusts the headset play at the same time. Due to this construction, the maximum headtube length (including headset) is 130 mm. The small plugs that go into the headsets have a 1 1/8” diameter, so it’s not a “tapered” fork. As you’d expect, the fork is made for direct mount stems. The 35 mm stanchions get a "Royal Flush" hard anodizing treatment and don’t come with a guard.Currently the Infinity is currently only available in black and the lowers always come in the hard anodized (champagne) colour.