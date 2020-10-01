Photo Story: Isla Short Shares her Experience of the Long Wait to Begin Racing

Sep 30, 2020
Flying to races and hiring rental cars can be a bit of a squeeze


With world cup racing kicking off this week, racers have been off trying to get some time between the tape before the World Cup season starts. The Polish National series was one of these events, and a fair few UCI elites made their way to Walbrzych for the race. Walbryzych C1 was a great test for Short Factory racing's dynamic duo, as it was the first XCO trip of the year with mechanic Euan. There are many perks of a small, simple setup. Everything feels easy and relaxed, particularly when good vibes have been packed.

bigquotesThis summer has been my best training block by far, and I knew I was entering the late 2020 season on my best form. I find the physical side of racing pretty straight forward but I've had to engage with the psychological aspect a lot recently to get the best out of myself. Isla Short

Definitely one of the most unique Factory teams you will ever see


An early start required with only 1 hour of practise before racing got underway. No team cook in Short Factory Racing



bigquotesThe course was everything I love; natural, rooty descents and painfully steep climbs. Isla Short

Multitasking at its finest, warming up and pre-race prep talk from the coach. Plus some serious toolbox wars

Last final jobs before racing starts to settle any nerves, pin on numbers and filling bottles ready for the pits

Game face on ready to go racing.


bigquotesMy performance puts me exactly where I want to be physically and emotionally right now, heading into the World Cups and World Championships. I'm putting a lot of energy into mindset this year, and feel pretty excited for future races when I can return my focus fully on trying to win the bike race. The weekend really confirmed that my decision to go solo and work with special people and sponsors directly was absolutely the best decision, and gives me so much confidence to trust my instincts as I continue to fight for my goals. Isla Short

All Photos by Euan Camlin: euancamlinphotography




