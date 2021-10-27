Photo Story: Jurassic Five - Matt Bolton's Short-But-Savage Creation

Oct 27, 2021
by OneUp Components  

Wildland Media Photo
Jurassic
Five
Words by Matt Bolton // Photography by Margus Riga


The first time I walked through this forest I knew the line was going to be rad. Massive old cedar stumps, oceans of green ferns, wide open tree spacing, great sightlines and piles of gold dirt. Robin started building this line with a wooden step down that jumped over a precariously balanced chunk of old cedar. Due to the drop being right at the start, an omen of things to come, the move was dubbed The Gatekeeper.


It should work, but what's the speed?


First Hits on the GK.


Dropping in.


Land the GK, rip some fast single track and right into the Jungle Drop. Although this feature isn't a huge gap the technical aspect of hitting the sniper landing and going right into a fast turn makes it extra spicy.


Look before you leap.


Into the jungle.


Coming out of the drop you fly down the high speed single track smashing turns and roosting ferns.


Flick.


Jurassic vibes.


A quick right hand turn and you're into the log step-down - "The OG". It's not every day you find a massive Old Growth log and we knew we couldn't pass up the opportunity to make it into a feature. Although it's been lying on the ground for close to 100 years the cedar inside is still solid.


Log ride to step down.


The first hit.


Adding some style.


We found an awesome rock line lower down but didn't know if it was possible to link it up with The OG. I made the decision to bench cut across the side hill across a few small drainages (which we bridged). The result was a fast flow single track with some fun turns and fast jumps.


Who says bench cut can't be fun?


I didn't know how all the rock we found would link together but after removing some moss and building the transitions I knew we made the right call. The first roll is a nice wide open straight-shot but the rain and mud on my tires made it extra slippery. The second roll is on the edge of the rock bluff and features a slight left turn. If you get offline, the drop to the ravine bellow is about 8 metres.


Rock roll number one.


Number two, don't go right.


The last move goes straight down the face. I had hoped the rock would be smooth under the moss but when I removed it there was a large step close to the bottom. This forces you to thread the needle on the right side just squeezing around the rock onto the runout.

Big shoutout to everyone who helped throw dirt and make this trail happen! Jordan, Ross, Honza, Anton, Chloe, Robin and Max - you guys rock!


Margus Riga Photo
The final move.


Special thanks to OneUp for making this possible, Margus for the great photos and Robin (Wildland Media) for all his help on and off the camera.


7 Comments

  • 5 1
 Jurassic 5 - still one of my all time favorite hip hop groups. Matt rips too!
  • 3 1
 Thanks gentlemen. Tempted to throw in some Jurassic 5 lyrics.

And good job on the photos @margus, esp like the framing of the "Flick" shot.
  • 1 2
 Jurrasic 5 appears to have gone through some some serious Quality Control during the build process. There is clearly Power In Numbers when it comes to feature density according to rider Feedback. This new Cut should leave a Numark on the local digging scene.
  • 1 1
 What a wild looking trail! None of the features look forced either, like they were meant to be there. Photos are sick as always @margus
  • 2 1
 YEAH BOLTS! Always bringing the fire! Big Grin \m/
  • 2 1
 Like the dank feel of the photos, and the lines look sweet.
  • 1 1
 so THATS what you've been up to! Sick line, Matt!

