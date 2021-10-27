Photo Story: Jurassic Five - Matt Bolton's Short-But-Savage Creation

Jurassic

Five Words by Matt Bolton // Photography by Margus Riga

It should work, but what's the speed?

First Hits on the GK.

Dropping in.

Look before you leap.

Into the jungle.

Jurassic vibes.

Log ride to step down.

The first hit.

Adding some style.

Who says bench cut can't be fun?

Rock roll number one.

Number two, don't go right.

The final move.



WORK LESS RIDE MORE OneUp Components, Squamish, BC.

The first time I walked through this forest I knew the line was going to be rad. Massive old cedar stumps, oceans of green ferns, wide open tree spacing, great sightlines and piles of gold dirt. Robin started building this line with a wooden step down that jumped over a precariously balanced chunk of old cedar. Due to the drop being right at the start, an omen of things to come, the move was dubbed The Gatekeeper.Land the GK, rip some fast single track and right into the Jungle Drop. Although this feature isn't a huge gap the technical aspect of hitting the sniper landing and going right into a fast turn makes it extra spicy.Coming out of the drop you fly down the high speed single track smashing turns and roosting ferns.A quick right hand turn and you're into the log step-down - "The OG". It's not every day you find a massive Old Growth log and we knew we couldn't pass up the opportunity to make it into a feature. Although it's been lying on the ground for close to 100 years the cedar inside is still solid.We found an awesome rock line lower down but didn't know if it was possible to link it up with The OG. I made the decision to bench cut across the side hill across a few small drainages (which we bridged). The result was a fast flow single track with some fun turns and fast jumps.I didn't know how all the rock we found would link together but after removing some moss and building the transitions I knew we made the right call. The first roll is a nice wide open straight-shot but the rain and mud on my tires made it extra slippery. The second roll is on the edge of the rock bluff and features a slight left turn. If you get offline, the drop to the ravine bellow is about 8 metres.The last move goes straight down the face. I had hoped the rock would be smooth under the moss but when I removed it there was a large step close to the bottom. This forces you to thread the needle on the right side just squeezing around the rock onto the runout.Big shoutout to everyone who helped throw dirt and make this trail happen! Jordan, Ross, Honza, Anton, Chloe, Robin and Max - you guys rock!Special thanks to OneUp for making this possible, Margus for the great photos and Robin (Wildland Media) for all his help on and off the camera.