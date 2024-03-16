Photo Story: Matt Fairbrother Wins NZ MTB Rally Entirely Self-Supported

All-in, Fairbrother clocked up a monstrous 582km (361 miles) and 17,382m (57,027 ft) of elevation in completing this herculean race-within-a-race.

Riders passing Matt in the opposite direction, already en route to their next Stage, who unlike Matt, were only too glad to take the Heli-drop option

Matt Fairbrother

Age: 19

Height: 170cm / 5'7"

Weight: 74 kg / 163 lb

Residence: Christchurch, New Zealand

Matt, offering a friendly kiwi g'day to others taking the Heli-drop option as he made the long, slow, hike up the trail down below. It's not for him, and he certainly doesn't need it to win the damn race!

Hike-a-bike in the roughest of terrains is just another day in the office for Fairbrother

Matt spent most of his week doing the hard-yards, whilst being somewhat rudely overtaken by The Rally's 4x4 shuttle fleet

Each day everyone was amazed to discover that Matthew was top 3, if not outright fastest...whilst covering several times more ground than everyone else in the race

Matt was up before sunrise each day after grabbing only a couple of hours sleep in his bivy, in order to be on time at the top of the first stage

Matthew Fairbrother looking remarkably fresh given the circumstances; taking of his gloves for the last time of the week. Proud to have achieved his goal to completing this crazy race entirely unsupported, but at this moment, unaware that remarkably, he'd also secured the winning overall time. Congratulations, Champ!

The local legend and well-known international racer, Raewyn Morrison takes the win in the female category, and is 5th overall! Congratulations