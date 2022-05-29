Photo Story: Not Your Typical High School

A SEMESTER IN EUROPE WITH WORLD CLASS ACADEMY Senior Madison Swanson drops into a new adventure.

Words by World Class Academy MTB

Program Director Riley Gardner speaks at graduation in Italy in May.

World Class Academy is a fully accredited, private high school that combines academics with athletics, travel, and cultural immersion

Elias Hassfeld leads his classmates Max Jackson and Kai Manspeaker through a French classic.

The entire school at graduation.

We could not have asked for a better first year for the mountain bike academy. The students, the faculty, the destinations... all made for an incredible school year. We are excited to see what the future holds for our newest program. — Principal Capo Rettig

Q3: PORTUGAL Sam Beatty on one scenic section of Burros trail.

Portugal

Elias Hassfeld from Germany drops into some of Sintra's steepest.

Environmental Science teacher Gianna Ossello races through a beautiful berm.

History and Language Arts teacher Svenga Forstrom cruises through Sintra forests.

Students enjoy being tourists at the Pena Palace. Kai Manspeaker enjoys a coffee at the palace.

Junior Aidan Weld one-foots for the Atlantic Ocean.

Svenga navigates the loose steeps of Level 11.

Gianna jumps her way down the trail.

Elias Hassfeld leaps through the Portuguese forest.

Senior from BC, Sam Beatty drops through some tech Sintra beauty.

Madison Swanson finds some airtime.

Students Max, Finn, and Kai do a local clean up during Environmental Science class. Aidan, Madison, and Jonah get into some after-ride reading.

Kai Manspeaker, from Wisconsin, styles a drop in Sintra.

Elias Hassfeld gaps some rocks on Level 11.

Sophmore Finn Smith from Kansas, boosts a jump in Lousã.

Senior Jonah Pitchel made this edit of Finn Smith for media productions class.

Kai Manspeaker drops into some loose, steep, terrain in Lousã.

Teacher Ally Faller flies down the Lousã trails.

Economics class works in the Lousã library for the day. Teacher Svenga Forstrom finds a nice spot to do some work.

Madison Swanson leads Jonah Pitchel and Svenga Forstromdown the Terros sections in Lousã.

Sam Beatty flies down a steep section.

Aidan Weld nac-nacs one of the bottom jumps of the World Cup track.

Finn Smith styles over one of the biggest jumps at Louzanpark.

Gianna Ossello whips the bottom jumps at Louzanpark.

Madison surfs her way down a dusty Lousã track. Finn Illes signs some autographs for students.

Ally Faller races over the roots.

Max Jackson no hands over the town of Lousã.

Q4: Italy and France Max Jackson holds speed through a scenic berm.

Q4: Italy and France

Senior Max Jackson loved the trails of Finale Ligure.

Madison Swanson joined the school from White Salmon, Washington and will be attending Western Washington University next year.

Senior Sam Beatty and Max Jackson in the Italian tech.

Elias Hassfeld finds his air time in Finale.

Ally Faller hops her way through the Finale forests.

Max Jackson drops through one of the classics of the area.

Finn Smith leads Kai and Elias through a berm.

Gianna Ossello leads her mentee Madison through Finale's steep tech.

Aidan Welds boosts a nac-nac with a scenic backdrop at EVO.

Finn Smith leads the group with a table over one of EVO's many jumps.

Elias, Finn, Aidan, and madison get stoked for another lap on the ride up

Elias Hassfeld fine-tuned his whips at EVO.

Aidan Weld grabs his seat behind the back.

Elias leads Max and Kai through the Terre Noire.

The trails beyond the bike park will be some of the strongest memories from the team's time in France.

Gianna takes a break from teaching Environmental Science and Spanish to rip some Terre Noire.

Finn Smith toboggans at EVO Bike Park

The team atop Finale's Nato Base with some parents and the school principal on the last ride of the schoolyear the day before graduation.

The student body at graduation.

The faculty of WCA MTB. Ally Faller gives a heartfelt speech.

Principal Rettig passes out diplomas to the graduating seniors. Most of this graduating class is off to university next year, with a couple of students exploring other options.

Max Jackson rides off into his future after an epic senior year!