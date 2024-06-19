Powered by Outside

Photo Story: Off Season with 2x Canadian Champion Bailey Goldstone

Jun 19, 2024
by Sara Kempner  

photo
OFF SEASON WITH BAILEY
Words & Photography // Sara Kempner

Bailey Goldstone needs no introduction in the Canadian mountain bike world. Aside from being one of the nicest people you'll ever meet, the 21 year old is the current, two-time National DH champ, taking the 2022 title in Kicking Horse, and the 2023 title last year in Fernie. She's been racing DH for over half of her life already, and the results speak for themselves.

This year, Bailey will fight for her third consecutive Canadian sleeve when she competes at the Canadian DH Nationals at Sun Peaks in August. So, what does she do to prepare for competition in the winter? Bailey is drawn to a quiet lifestyle, working at Corsa Cycles in Squamish, hitting the gym and of course, riding bikes. I had the pleasure of meeting up with her over the off-season to document a little bit of what goes on behind the scenes in her home town of Squamish, BC.

Knitting

If you've seen Bailey around, there's a good chance you've seen her knitting in any down time. She's even got her own knit beanie IG page, @BGbeaniez. For Bailey, the repetitiveness of knitting is calming, and keeps her hands busy while simultaneously giving her relaxing time to think.

photo

photo

photo
photo

Bike Build

This winter Bailey built up a Santa Cruz Heckler SL for optimum Squamish self-shuttle laps. She custom built it with Fox Factory 36 and X2 shocks, Race Face carbon wheels, Race Face bar, stem and grips, Crankbrothers pedals and finished it off with Ridewrap protection film.

photo
Bailey in her home garage in Squamish, BC.
.

photo

photo
Chez the cat getting in on the bike build action.

photo

photo

photo
A late night test of the finished product.

Dog Walks

Living in Squamish provides not only world class biking opportunities, but is also a great place to spend time off the bike. Bailey lives not far from the famed Stawamus Chief and often walks her dog, Nox, through the trails near her family home.

photo
Mandatory belly rubs before going walking.

photo

photo
photo

photo
Squamish providing the perfect nature recharge.

photo

Photoshoots

I met up with Bailey and photographer Joe Roberts as they spent a day shooting together in Squamish. The off-season provides Bailey with a bit more time to work on personal projects and create some non-race related content.

photo
Bailey with photographer Joe Roberts.

photo
Waiting for Joe to line up the composition.

photo

photo

photo
photo

photo
Getting the goods.

photo
Just one more time...

photo
Chimping the action.

Sewing

After scoring a thrift store sewing machine, Bailey spent some of her off season teaching herself to sew. When I visited, she was fixing a bike bag for a friend.

photo
Bailey at home with her Canadian DH Champ axes and medals.

photo

photo
Nox overseeing production.

photo
Repairing a bike bag.

photo

Racing

As the true off season started to end, Bailey warmed up for her season of racing by heading down to Port Angeles, Washington, to participate in the North West Cup at Dry Hill. I tagged along for the second stop of the series where Bailey took the win, while also debuting her latest thrift store score - some skookum cowboy boots.

photo
NW Cup ready.

photo

photo
Gotta shine those boots up as well.

photo
Hitting practice laps on Saturday.

photo

photo
Ready for race day!

photo
Winning run speed.

photo
Post race burger smiles.

photo
Hitting the top of the podium.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Stories Bailey Goldstone Pb Women


Author Info:
sarakempner avatar

Member since Feb 12, 2020
2 articles
Report
2 Comments
  • 8 0
 ok the cowboy boots short shorts corduroy hat photo is... art. THREE PAYMENTS. REAL OSTRICH. came for the biking talk, stayed for the fashion clinic and outdoor crochet.
  • 1 0
 Ya Bailey!!!







