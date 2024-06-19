Photo Story: Off Season with 2x Canadian Champion Bailey Goldstone

Knitting

Bike Build

Bailey in her home garage in Squamish, BC.

Chez the cat getting in on the bike build action.

A late night test of the finished product.

Dog Walks

Mandatory belly rubs before going walking.

Squamish providing the perfect nature recharge.

Photoshoots

Bailey with photographer Joe Roberts.

Waiting for Joe to line up the composition.

Getting the goods.

Just one more time...

Chimping the action.

Sewing

Bailey at home with her Canadian DH Champ axes and medals.

Nox overseeing production.

Repairing a bike bag.

Racing

NW Cup ready.

Gotta shine those boots up as well.

Hitting practice laps on Saturday.

Ready for race day!

Winning run speed.

Post race burger smiles.

Hitting the top of the podium.

Bailey Goldstone needs no introduction in the Canadian mountain bike world. Aside from being one of the nicest people you'll ever meet, the 21 year old is the current, two-time National DH champ, taking the 2022 title in Kicking Horse, and the 2023 title last year in Fernie. She's been racing DH for over half of her life already, and the results speak for themselves.This year, Bailey will fight for her third consecutive Canadian sleeve when she competes at the Canadian DH Nationals at Sun Peaks in August. So, what does she do to prepare for competition in the winter? Bailey is drawn to a quiet lifestyle, working at Corsa Cycles in Squamish, hitting the gym and of course, riding bikes. I had the pleasure of meeting up with her over the off-season to document a little bit of what goes on behind the scenes in her home town of Squamish, BC.If you've seen Bailey around, there's a good chance you've seen her knitting in any down time. She's even got her own knit beanie IG page, @BGbeaniez. For Bailey, the repetitiveness of knitting is calming, and keeps her hands busy while simultaneously giving her relaxing time to think.This winter Bailey built up a Santa Cruz Heckler SL for optimum Squamish self-shuttle laps. She custom built it with Fox Factory 36 and X2 shocks, Race Face carbon wheels, Race Face bar, stem and grips, Crankbrothers pedals and finished it off with Ridewrap protection film.Living in Squamish provides not only world class biking opportunities, but is also a great place to spend time off the bike. Bailey lives not far from the famed Stawamus Chief and often walks her dog, Nox, through the trails near her family home.I met up with Bailey and photographer Joe Roberts as they spent a day shooting together in Squamish. The off-season provides Bailey with a bit more time to work on personal projects and create some non-race related content.After scoring a thrift store sewing machine, Bailey spent some of her off season teaching herself to sew. When I visited, she was fixing a bike bag for a friend.As the true off season started to end, Bailey warmed up for her season of racing by heading down to Port Angeles, Washington, to participate in the North West Cup at Dry Hill. I tagged along for the second stop of the series where Bailey took the win, while also debuting her latest thrift store score - some skookum cowboy boots.