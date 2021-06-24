Photo Story: Peter Kaiser's Film Photography from the Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle

After having a great time during Whip Offs and finishing off my Crankworx riding week with a hectic Speed n Style Final on Friday evening it was about time to swap to the other side of the lens and document Saturday's insane Slopestyle show. I grabbed all film rolls left in the fridge and headed up to the venue to experience what it must have been like being an event photographer in a world before digital cameras.
All shot during the last practice hour/finals with a Canon-AE1 and a Hasselblad 500C/M on Fuji Provia 100, Kodak Porta 400, Illford SFX 200 and Kodak Gold 200. Developed together with my good friend Lukas Hauser here in Innsbruck and directly scanned afterwards.
All ready, waiting to be put on course
Garret Mechem, first Crankworx Slopestyle appearance, first rider to drop
Thomas Genon on some tunes right before putting his style on course.
Switch 3 to start things off / Truck to Whip further down the course.
David Lieb, good to see this guy finally in where he belongs to - Crankworx Slopestyle.
Switch 3 into the Whaletail which unfortunately cost him run 2.
Max Fredriksson with a double tailwhip into the Whaletail.
Alex Alanko dropping into his first run.
Lucas Huppert and Paul Couderc - both solid all week - solid 6th and 7th in the end.
Paul Couderc spinning.
Jakub Vencl unfortunately missed a few tricks but showed me this perfect 360 unturndown during one of his runs.
Torquato Testa had an explosive first run going, good enough for bronze in the end.
Toto with a cashroll for the crowd in his second run.
Tomas Lemoine, bringing the style from his win in Speed n Style the day prior.
Erik Fedko, the man with the most variety and style on course.
Flipwhips on the Stepdown, straight into 4th.
Nicholi Rogatkin, finally back overseas and back in Crankworx.
Twisty Twister - cut and stiched the analog way.
Emil Johansson, last rider to drop for their first runs.
Slipping pedals on a 360 windshieldwiper ended his run early.
After crashing out run 1, Nicholi delivered in run 2 and with the classy Nicholi ceremony one can sure tell he was stoked and happy with his second place score. LETS GO.
Emil back up and dropping into his incredible winning run.
Fellow riders and friends up at the start watching Emil put on his crazy show.
Emil was quite slow on his champagne.
Winners. I mean everyone who put on a show is a winner in my eyes.
cheers for reading and watching, hope you enjoyed it. - Peter Kaiser
