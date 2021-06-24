Photo Story: Peter Kaiser's Film Photography from the Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle

All ready, waiting to be put on course

Garret Mechem, first Crankworx Slopestyle appearance, first rider to drop

Thomas Genon on some tunes right before putting his style on course.

Switch 3 to start things off / Truck to Whip further down the course.

David Lieb, good to see this guy finally in where he belongs to - Crankworx Slopestyle.

Switch 3 into the Whaletail which unfortunately cost him run 2.

Max Fredriksson with a double tailwhip into the Whaletail.

Alex Alanko dropping into his first run.

Lucas Huppert and Paul Couderc - both solid all week - solid 6th and 7th in the end.

Paul Couderc spinning.

Jakub Vencl unfortunately missed a few tricks but showed me this perfect 360 unturndown during one of his runs.

Torquato Testa had an explosive first run going, good enough for bronze in the end.

Toto with a cashroll for the crowd in his second run.

Tomas Lemoine, bringing the style from his win in Speed n Style the day prior.

Erik Fedko, the man with the most variety and style on course.

Flipwhips on the Stepdown, straight into 4th.

Nicholi Rogatkin, finally back overseas and back in Crankworx.

Twisty Twister - cut and stiched the analog way.

Emil Johansson, last rider to drop for their first runs.

Slipping pedals on a 360 windshieldwiper ended his run early.

After crashing out run 1, Nicholi delivered in run 2 and with the classy Nicholi ceremony one can sure tell he was stoked and happy with his second place score. LETS GO.

Emil back up and dropping into his incredible winning run.

Fellow riders and friends up at the start watching Emil put on his crazy show.

Emil was quite slow on his champagne.

Winners. I mean everyone who put on a show is a winner in my eyes.