Photo Story: Pinkbike Racing's Ben Cathro's 2023 Season in Photos

The final episode of Pinkbike Racing Season 2 drops tomorrow. We asked each rider to select some photos from their season and include some captions for their favourite moments. Ben Cathro is synonymous with the team and has been integral in its foundation and day-to-day running. Here are his selections from his year.
Photography: Jack Tennyson
Stay tuned for tomorrow's Episode.
Partners
We're incredibly grateful to these sponsors who have embraced this project and the goal of the team. Pinkbike Racing's 2023 partners are: