Photo Story: Pinkbike Racing's Ben Cathro's 2023 Season in Photos

The first Pinkbike Racing Team shoot of 2023 in Lenzerheide with our new bike and kit. I feel like this really represents the vibe we tried to cultivate in the team, professional but also not afraid to goof around.

After a winter of training and working on my mobility, I could muster up some youthful shapes.

The fastest corner on the Lenzerheide track and a hard one to hit no brakes. Pretty sure I dragged them every run.

Still carried enough speed to throw some turn bars for the photographers. Was feeling really solid on the bike and looking forward to some fast racing.

It wasn’t to be though as a minor mistake saw me land deep on a compression, blow my feet off and cartwheel down the steep piste landing heavily on my unpadded arse. The force of the landing compressed and fractured one of my vertebra. No bikes for 3 months.

It fell on my team mate and PBR assistant manager Thibault Laly to carry the Elite racing flag for the team as well as organise everything while I was injured. The dude did a sick job.

Despite having a broken vertebra I was luckily still very mobile so I could don the “TEAM” bib (when I remembered to bring it) and head trackside to the helps the kids with lines.

We also kept up the media output by getting the kids involved and showing them how to string some sentences together on camera.

I also got behind the camera a few times with the team dad cam capturing some behind the scenes gold.

Aimi always trying to get involved with the managerial meetings.

Gingerly back on the bike in Lenzerheide to ride one of the most fun tracks of the season. I battled with a blend of taking it easy then getting too excited and having wild moments.

POY

I unfortunately got too wild and had a fast crash onto my head. No injuries, but we decided to sit the race out and let my head rest for Les Gets

What a track in Les Gets. I had been there many times but never had the chance to ride it. It was fast, fun and extremely dusty. I found it extremely demanding physically, but was excited to give it a go.

Don’t let the stylish photo deceive you. At the bottom of the run I was absolutely hanging and after completing my first qualifying run of the year I didn’t make the cut.

Still stoked though as I got to ride my bike on this amazing track.

Diving into Snowshoe head first on a track I’ve done well on before.

I had a new mechanic this year with Torin Moffat taking on his first year of World Cups. Sense of humour aligned nicely.

The rocks in Snowshoe are lethal. Slippy and numerous but it was a delight when you got it clean.

Pre race run absolutely cheesing that I’m getting to race world cups on these amazing tracks.

Dropping in to my qualifying run while Max from Sleeper Co captures the action for Docu Series. Check out my episode which drops the day after this photo story goes live.

The face of contemplation after just missing out on qualifying but a baw hair.

Probably one of the best practice days I’ve had on a bike. The colours and track in Mont-Sainte-Anne were unbelievable this year.

Bit more angle on that and you could actually call it style.

Unfortunately illness sidetracked me for the race but I got to witness our Junior Wyatt Harrington top 10 at the final world cup of the year which was a sweet end to the season

