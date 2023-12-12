Photo Story: Pinkbike Racing's Ben Cathro's 2023 Season in Photos

Dec 12, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  
The final episode of Pinkbike Racing Season 2 drops tomorrow. We asked each rider to select some photos from their season and include some captions for their favourite moments. Ben Cathro is synonymous with the team and has been integral in its foundation and day-to-day running. Here are his selections from his year.


Photography: Jack Tennyson



photo
The first Pinkbike Racing Team shoot of 2023 in Lenzerheide with our new bike and kit. I feel like this really represents the vibe we tried to cultivate in the team, professional but also not afraid to goof around.

photo
After a winter of training and working on my mobility, I could muster up some youthful shapes.

photo
The fastest corner on the Lenzerheide track and a hard one to hit no brakes. Pretty sure I dragged them every run.

photo
Still carried enough speed to throw some turn bars for the photographers. Was feeling really solid on the bike and looking forward to some fast racing.

photo
It wasn’t to be though as a minor mistake saw me land deep on a compression, blow my feet off and cartwheel down the steep piste landing heavily on my unpadded arse. The force of the landing compressed and fractured one of my vertebra. No bikes for 3 months.

photo
It fell on my team mate and PBR assistant manager Thibault Laly to carry the Elite racing flag for the team as well as organise everything while I was injured. The dude did a sick job.

photo
Despite having a broken vertebra I was luckily still very mobile so I could don the “TEAM” bib (when I remembered to bring it) and head trackside to the helps the kids with lines.

photo
We also kept up the media output by getting the kids involved and showing them how to string some sentences together on camera.

photo
I also got behind the camera a few times with the team dad cam capturing some behind the scenes gold.

photo
Aimi always trying to get involved with the managerial meetings.

photo
Gingerly back on the bike in Lenzerheide to ride one of the most fun tracks of the season. I battled with a blend of taking it easy then getting too excited and having wild moments.

photo
POY

photo
I unfortunately got too wild and had a fast crash onto my head. No injuries, but we decided to sit the race out and let my head rest for Les Gets

photo
What a track in Les Gets. I had been there many times but never had the chance to ride it. It was fast, fun and extremely dusty. I found it extremely demanding physically, but was excited to give it a go.

photo
Don’t let the stylish photo deceive you. At the bottom of the run I was absolutely hanging and after completing my first qualifying run of the year I didn’t make the cut.

photo
Still stoked though as I got to ride my bike on this amazing track.

photo
Diving into Snowshoe head first on a track I’ve done well on before.

photo
I had a new mechanic this year with Torin Moffat taking on his first year of World Cups. Sense of humour aligned nicely.

photo
The rocks in Snowshoe are lethal. Slippy and numerous but it was a delight when you got it clean.

photo
Pre race run absolutely cheesing that I’m getting to race world cups on these amazing tracks.

photo
Dropping in to my qualifying run while Max from Sleeper Co captures the action for Docu Series. Check out my episode which drops the day after this photo story goes live.

photo
The face of contemplation after just missing out on qualifying but a baw hair.

photo
Probably one of the best practice days I’ve had on a bike. The colours and track in Mont-Sainte-Anne were unbelievable this year.

photo
Bit more angle on that and you could actually call it style.

photo
Unfortunately illness sidetracked me for the race but I got to witness our Junior Wyatt Harrington top 10 at the final world cup of the year which was a sweet end to the season

Stay tuned for tomorrow's Episode.




Partners

We're incredibly grateful to these sponsors who have embraced this project and the goal of the team. Pinkbike Racing's 2023 partners are:

Continental - Tires
Santa Cruz - Frames
Adidas Five Ten - Shoes
Shimano - Drivetrain & brakes
DHaRCO - Custom kits
iXS - Helmets, protection, & goggles
Deity - Cockpit & saddle
Reserve - Wheels
Manitou - Suspension
Cushcore - Tire inserts
Stan's NoTubes - Sealant
Gtechniq - Bike Care Products
Outside - Support
Pinkbike Racing 2023


Posted In:
Racing and Events Pinkbike Racing Ben Cathro Downhill Racing


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,047 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Mike Levy's Last Podcast
94331 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's The Least Awful Word That Means 'Not An E-Bike'?
44573 views
Intend Release Limited Edition 'Moto' Fork & Shock Set
44062 views
Review: Shimano XT Linkglide - Here For a Good Time AND a Long Time
43687 views
Opinion: Your Next Bike Will Be Steeper
39340 views
Velo Digest: Strava's New Messaging Feature, UCI's War on Long Socks & The Carbohydrate Revolution
38838 views
Forbidden Announces Details for New Supernought DH Bike
37212 views
Suba Cycles' Flow is a High-Pivot Steel Creation from Spain
30863 views

2 Comments
  • 4 0
 Thank you, Ben.
  • 2 0
 Ben is a national treasure!







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.037819
Mobile Version of Website