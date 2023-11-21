Photo Story: Pinkbike Racing's Thibault Laly's 2023 Season in Photos

Nov 21, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  


The second episode of Pinkbike Racing Season 2 drops tomorrow. We asked each rider to select some photos from their season and include some captions for their favorite moments. Thibault Laly has always done so much for the team, both in terms of being a role model for the younger riders last year as well as helping manage the team in 2023. Here are his selections from his year.


Photography: Jack Tennyson



photo
Here we are! The first World Cup of the year. I was super stoked to be there and all set.

photo
Aimi had a panic attack before her race, Wyatt crashed for his first qualifying and Ben broke his back... there was a lot in my mind.

photo
I wasn't meant to ride but with Ben's injury, I jumped back on my bike to try to defend PBR colors. I also really wanted to ride my number 48 from last year overall. 85th in qualifying... I knew that my fitness wasn't as good as I would have liked and I wasn't totally ready to take a qualifying.

photo
Leogang, World Cup number 2: it's sunny and I really wanted to help the kids to go fast. It worked. Aimi 2nd!

photo
Val diSole, I came in a better shape. Ready to do really ride! My plan: World Cup and 4X. I really wanted to ride as much as possible and have good fun on the bike.

photo
I qualified just on the bubble 60th. I was super happy about that and ready to offer a steezy run in the semi-final knowing that it would be hard to go in the finale.

photo
VDS was definitely a better weekend for me with a good race and a P6 in 4X.

photo
Okay, it's time for the event I liked the most this year: Redbull Hardline. Only a few people are able to send all the features on this track and I am happy to be one of those.

photo
First rider to send the big road gap. Lessssgo.

at Red Bull Hardline 2023 in Dinas Mawydd Wales.
Sending the huge doubles is another story. It takes a bit more time. What a feeling when you are flying on your bike in Wales.

at Red Bull Hardline 2023 in Dinas Mawydd Wales.
In the end I was really sad not to race because of the weather this year. I really wanted a top result at this event after my 9th place last year.

photo
After Hardline, it was time to help the kids at Worlds. Being selected as a French elite rider was almost impossible for me, so I came to help with everything and deliver this special kit to Aimi.

photo
Back to business in Andorra. I started to feel better on the bike there this year and felt that it was still possible this year to go to the final.

photo
36th in finals as there were no semis due to sketchy wind conditions. Happy.

photo
Loudenvielle was a Race to forget for the whole team. Still, good fun to scrub this jump.

photo
Back in Les Gets! Ah, it feels like riding at home on this track. I like everything here. The track, the weather, the view, and the mood. I had an incredible cheering fan club and it boosted me.

photo
Last open part of Les Gets is now iconic and allows amazing shots

photo
Results in Les Gets: 42nd, which I was happy with. I started to be cooked at the end of the weekend with all the things that happened this year with the team.

photo
Going into Snowshoe I was so motivated. I was feeling so good on the bike and riding well the whole week. I qualified with a mechanical mid-track. I felt like having this top 30 and going to the finale the next day would be possible.

photo
Unfortunately, this was my last shot in a start gate for this season. Coming too hot in the first rock garden took me down. Huge crash and the result was a shoulder injury. I was disappointed but at the same time grateful that it was just a small injury compared to other riders at this same place (Dean Lucas, for instance). This season was a mix of ups and downs and I was really happy with how I succeeded in managing riding and supporting the team at the same time.


Stay tuned for tomorrow's Episode.




Partners

We're incredibly grateful to these sponsors who have embraced this project and the goal of the team. Pinkbike Racing's 2023 partners are:

Continental - Tires
Santa Cruz - Frames
Adidas Five Ten - Shoes
Shimano - Drivetrain & brakes
DHaRCO - Custom kits
iXS - Helmets, protection, & goggles
Deity - Cockpit & saddle
Reserve - Wheels
Manitou - Suspension
Cushcore - Tire inserts
Stan's NoTubes - Sealant
Gtechniq - Bike Care Products
Outside - Support
Pinkbike Racing 2023


Posted In:
Racing and Events Pinkbike Originals Pinkbike Racing Sponsored Continental Fiveten Santa Cruz Bicycles Shimano Thibault Laly Downhill Racing


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,037 articles
Report
1 Comment
  • 5 0
 Way to go Thibault! .Looking forward to E2 of the 2023 PBR video series







