Photo Story: Pinkbike Racing's Wyatt Harrington's 2023 Season in Photos

Nov 28, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  


The third episode of Pinkbike Racing Season 2 drops tomorrow. We asked each rider to select some photos from their season and include some captions for their favorite moments. Wyatt Harrington had a tough season in the ever-competitive Junior ranks, but had a few very impressive moments this year.


Photography: Jack Tennyson



photo
First World Cup track walk

photo
Lenzerheide - my favourite track

photo
Aftermath of the first race

photo
Track preview in Leogang

photo
Tall guys got some hiking sticks

photo
Val Di Sole has a sick track

photo
World Champs in Scotland

photo
Shoulder still wasn’t right

photo
Final track walk in Europe

photo
Gtechniq photo shoot

photo
Not all times are bright and sunny

photo
Trying to tame the track in Snowshoe

photo
Last track walk of the year

photo
Getting along with MSA’s track well

photo
Last race for the rig

photo
Qualified 25th, finally!

photo
First Finals run completed

photo
Happiest I’ve been for a long time

photo
Top notch day!


Stay tuned for tomorrow's Episode.




Partners

We're incredibly grateful to these sponsors who have embraced this project and the goal of the team. Pinkbike Racing's 2023 partners are:

Continental - Tires
Santa Cruz - Frames
Adidas Five Ten - Shoes
Shimano - Drivetrain & brakes
DHaRCO - Custom kits
iXS - Helmets, protection, & goggles
Deity - Cockpit & saddle
Reserve - Wheels
Manitou - Suspension
Cushcore - Tire inserts
Stan's NoTubes - Sealant
Gtechniq - Bike Care Products
Outside - Support
Pinkbike Racing 2023


Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics Pinkbike Racing Continental Five Ten Santa Cruz Bicycles Shimano Wyatt Harrington Downhill Racing


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
123 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Look: The Aper KOMPace Has "Rising Pivot Technology"
50889 views
A Sneak Peek at Galfer's Prototype Hydraulic Brakes
42138 views
Intra Drive's Combined Motor & Gearbox Fits Bikes Designed For Shimano EP8 [Updated on expanding into the aftermarket]
38554 views
Slack Randoms: String Drive Bikes, Hydraulic Press Crank Arm Tests, Peter Sagan's Finale Crash & More
36992 views
Review: Berd’s Hawk 30 Wheels Use String Spokes for Impressive Compliance
35375 views
7 Takeaways from the UCI's 2024 Rule Changes
32698 views
KS Release LEV Circuit Wireless Dropper Seat Post
32229 views
Video: GT Factory Racing Says Goodbye in 'Shifting Gears'
29918 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029662
Mobile Version of Website