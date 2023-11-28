Photo Story: Pinkbike Racing's Wyatt Harrington's 2023 Season in Photos

First World Cup track walk

Lenzerheide - my favourite track

Aftermath of the first race

Track preview in Leogang

Tall guys got some hiking sticks

Val Di Sole has a sick track

World Champs in Scotland

Shoulder still wasn’t right

Final track walk in Europe

Gtechniq photo shoot

Not all times are bright and sunny

Trying to tame the track in Snowshoe

Last track walk of the year

Getting along with MSA’s track well

Last race for the rig

Qualified 25th, finally!

First Finals run completed

Happiest I’ve been for a long time

Top notch day!

