Photo Story: Post Lockdown Riding Mission with Kilian Bron

|A few minutes after starting our way to the top, I stopped there and said to Kilian: "Can you ride somewhere here?" The foggy atmosphere under the trees was amazing and the wet rocks made the track very technical, but I knew Kilian could do it as he is a real cat on the bike! It was still very dark, this is why I brought 2 flashes with me. I wanted to pay justice to this misty atmosphere, and I guess we did it well. At least we were both very happy with this shot!
|On our way up, where climbers start to feel good with rock walls on the side of the track, there was this kind of a cave entrance here. I was a bit upset with Kilian as he didn't wear any colored outfit, which can transform a "ok" photo to a "great" photo. Hopefully, the flashes made the difference and Kilian was no longer consider as a rock in this grey/green landscape!
|I have to say that this part of the Parmelan mountain is not really fitted for Mountain Bikers. But if Kilian Bron doesn't carry his bike once during a ride, it's not really a proper Mission, and it doesn't fit the man. So here we are, climbing to the top with a bike on the back looking like Mike Horn fighting with the elements on the other side of the planet!
