Photo Story: Pre-Season Testing in Portugal with Commencal Muc-Off

It’s really important. Every winter is different. We are always pushing to find some new stuff, always looking for a new bike setup to go faster. I think our sport is still in a big boom and there are a lot of parts that come of course from training and our mental skill, but also in our bike setup. It’s really important. We do 1 or 2 weeks of testing every month, I would say 10 days a month from December until March or April which is a lot and it’s pretty intense. We try wheels, tires, suspension, frame, everything… It’s a part that sometimes I would have overlooked before and would just be in the gym training, but to set up your bike is really important. I’m riding with the big wheel in the front now. I’m still not 100% sure on it but this is a big goal this winter to develop this bike, I know my 27.5 bike really well so I want to take time to set this one up and we’ll see. It’s different and it's a balance, I'm sure there’s not a big gap in my timing between the big and small wheel but it’s definitely different. I think I will ride with the mullet but I’m not 100% sure. I did 2 World Cups with the full 29er at the very beginning and I struggled to dance on my bike, I feel like I didn’t spend enough time to develop the bike but I don’t think the full 29er setup will be good for me. I think Max Commencal has seen how important it is to have all the staff, the mechanics, the engineers… Every year they are putting more investment into this and every winter they are seeing that we need to keep working on that but still continuing to have fun. I think we are strong because we work on everything and we try not to forget anything. — Myriam Nicole