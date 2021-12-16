Photo Story: Rab Wardell Rediscovers Trail Centre Hot Laps in 'Old Enough to Know Better'

'I first rode the Black Route at Glentress in the early 2000s. I was a teenager and it felt epic. I'd ride it with my club mates and we'd be out in the hills for hours. I'd always finish it exhausted and starving. As I got a little older, we started riding it in less and less time, and me and my brother Dave could soon ride the whole route in less than 2 hours. It was at a time when freeride and all-mountain riding was getting cool, and we used to love passing riders in body armour riding full suspension all mountain bikes through the Ewok Village section, while we were in our lycra kit on hardtail bikes.’