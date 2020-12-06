Photo Story: Rab Wardell's Lung Busting West Highland Way Record Breaker

You might have seen Rab Wardell's latest film earlier this week. As it shows, The West Highland Way is a 95 mile, 10,000 ft plus trail full of changing and diverse terrain.
In this photo epic, Rab talks us through the highs and lows alongside these stunning photos from Brodie Hood.
|My history with West Highland Way goes back over 13 years ago, and I first rode the whole route from start to finish in 2011 setting the fastest known time (I don't actually know anyone who had ridden the complete route before me...). It's been 6 years since I last rode an XC World Cup, but over the pre-pandemic winter, I started to get back in shape in my Pain Cave. I felt ready to go fast again this year, and with all of my racing options postponed I set my sights on regaining the FKT on the West Highland Way.— Rab Wardell
|To be in with a chance of setting a hot lap of the West Highland Way you need to start early and think about which day of the week you ride. The route is walked by hundreds, maybe even thousands of walkers each week, so you need to be smart about when you ride to avoid traffic and be respectful of your 'Right to Roam'.— Rab Wardell
|The first half of the route is characterised by Conic Hill and Loch Lomond. These iconic landmarks provide the goods in the shape of flowing singletrack, gnarly descents and punishing climbs. It's not all fun and games as the 10km lochside hike-a-bike section north of Inversnaid on Loch Lomond is physically, technically, and mentally challenging.— Rab Wardell
|The spirit of the West Highland Way FKT is different from most other FKT's, as the previous fastest times have been set with support crews. I had my parents supporting, as well as two of my best friends James Wright and James 'Jimmy Mac' McCallum on hand. Jimmy Mac has had a prestigious cycling career on the road and track, and he and I go way back to the 2006 Scotland Team in the Melbourne Commonwealth Games. I was the youngest rider in the cycling team and Jimmy took me under his wing. 14 years later I still call him 'Uncle Jimmy', and it was a no-brainer to have him along for the ride.— Rab Wardell
|The final descent into Glen Nevis is a flat out sprint and speed tuck down a fast gravel road. It makes me think back to when I was a teenager, watching old-school downhill racing videos of the Kamikaze Downhill on Mammoth Mountain in California. I was grateful for my skinsuit and aero helmet too!— Rab Wardell
|What I hope is that doing this ride again inspires people to challenge themselves. It doesn’t have to be the West Highland Way, but I hope people can discover that setting a goal, making a plan for success, and executing the plan to smash an achievement is really satisfying. I know that my time on the West Highland Way can be beaten, and I genuinely look forward to seeing how riders go about trying to do it. Maybe we should organise a race?”.— Rab Wardell
