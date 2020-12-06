Photo Story: Rab Wardell's Lung Busting West Highland Way Record Breaker

The spirit of the West Highland Way FKT is different from most other FKT's, as the previous fastest times have been set with support crews. I had my parents supporting, as well as two of my best friends James Wright and James 'Jimmy Mac' McCallum on hand. Jimmy Mac has had a prestigious cycling career on the road and track, and he and I go way back to the 2006 Scotland Team in the Melbourne Commonwealth Games. I was the youngest rider in the cycling team and Jimmy took me under his wing. 14 years later I still call him 'Uncle Jimmy', and it was a no-brainer to have him along for the ride. — Rab Wardell