Photo Story: Rachel Atherton Returns to the World Cup Track

I've always been open about the fact that being a mum hasn't been easy for me, I've really struggled, despite great support from my mum and my partner Olly. The lack of sleep was so hard, the lack of focus and routine wasn't good for me either – especially as I never committed to a decision of either retiring or carrying on racing! It was a bit of a limbo time.



Arna sleeping through the night (a quite recent milestone) has meant that I'm in a better mental state, I feel like it's allowed me to make good decisions! I'm loving the routine of training again and it's really helped my mental health regularly training, exercising again, and it helps with sleep too! I've remembered that I love racing! But I'm glad I've taken my time returning to sport and I'm glad I gave myself nearly two years to just be with Arna 24/7 and to just be a mother and be there for her, I've always wanted to try and put Arna "first" by breastfeeding on demand and that's been so amazing but also limiting. She's still going to travel with me because I feel more relaxed when I get to hang out with her in between the stresses of competition, I think leaving her behind would be worse as I'd miss her so much, my mum is coming as nanny and that's awesome!



So I'll be travelling to the first World Cup of 2023 with the ultimate goal of getting selected for World Championships in August on our home turf of Fort William. But what's most

important is to be part of the team again, to enjoy the process. I'm excited to just compete and see what happens. — Rachel Atherton