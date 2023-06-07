Photo Story: Rachel Atherton Returns to the World Cup Track

Jun 7, 2023
by Alicia Leggett  

The six-time World Champion and 39-time World Cup winner Rachel Atherton is making her return to World Cup racing this weekend.

Atherton is as close to a household name as exists in mountain biking, but has effectively been away from the World Cup scene since she tore her Achilles tendon in 2019 in Les Gets, then became pregnant and had her baby, Arna. She did return for a single race in 2022 - a serious accomplishment in itself after recovering from her injury and becoming a mother - but has yet to get back into the race rhythm.

Now, we're excited that she's excited to be back.


On racing after childbirth, she said:

bigquotesI've always been open about the fact that being a mum hasn't been easy for me, I've really struggled, despite great support from my mum and my partner Olly. The lack of sleep was so hard, the lack of focus and routine wasn't good for me either – especially as I never committed to a decision of either retiring or carrying on racing! It was a bit of a limbo time.

Arna sleeping through the night (a quite recent milestone) has meant that I'm in a better mental state, I feel like it's allowed me to make good decisions! I'm loving the routine of training again and it's really helped my mental health regularly training, exercising again, and it helps with sleep too! I've remembered that I love racing! But I'm glad I've taken my time returning to sport and I'm glad I gave myself nearly two years to just be with Arna 24/7 and to just be a mother and be there for her, I've always wanted to try and put Arna "first" by breastfeeding on demand and that's been so amazing but also limiting. She's still going to travel with me because I feel more relaxed when I get to hang out with her in between the stresses of competition, I think leaving her behind would be worse as I'd miss her so much, my mum is coming as nanny and that's awesome!

So I'll be travelling to the first World Cup of 2023 with the ultimate goal of getting selected for World Championships in August on our home turf of Fort William. But what's most
important is to be part of the team again, to enjoy the process. I'm excited to just compete and see what happens. Rachel Atherton

She's been getting after it with training again.

Two champs.

Rachel knows exactly what it's like to win in Lenzerheide. What can she do this time?

No matter how this weekend plays out, it's great to see her back.

She knows the race weekend routine and looks as ready as can be.

Once a powerhouse, always a powerhouse.

We're glad she still finds joy in the race process.

Rachel is excited to be back with her team...

...and is especially excited to bring the newest team member along.

All of us at Pinkbike wish her an excellent race and we're excited to see how it plays out!


Posted In:
Racing and Events Rachel Atherton


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Overall Standings & Final Results from the Pietra Ligure Enduro World Cup 2023
72152 views
Spotted: Pivot's Lugged Carbon DH Bike Prototype
53418 views
First Look: 2024 Giant Glory Downhill Race Bike
40066 views
North Shore Billet Announces New Canadian-Made Talon Cranks
33678 views
Emily Batty Announces Retirement from Professional Racing
30792 views
Noga Korem Dropped by GT & Sponsored by Commencal
30181 views
Review: DVO Topaz 3 Air Shock
28224 views
Video: Testing the Difference Between Steel & Aluminum Frames
25200 views

11 Comments

  • 4 0
 It’s great to read Rachel’s comments about how different life was after having a baby. It’s hard to fathom before you’ve had kids. I’m excited to see her racing again.
  • 5 0
 How awesome would that be?! If Rachel was your mum? Lucky kid!
  • 4 0
 Can you imagine the balance bike that sproglet is going to get?!!!
  • 2 0
 Oohh, custom bikes for life! Mom, can you Ti print me some custom stuff up quick like?
  • 3 0
 Appreciate the candor and I hope she gets back on top.
  • 3 0
 Stoked to see Rachel back racing!
  • 1 0
 Those without a child are unable to understand how monumental this is. Good luck Rach, go get em!
  • 2 0
 Onya Rach!
  • 1 0
 Serious fortitude!
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.038889
Mobile Version of Website