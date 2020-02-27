Photo Story: 'Return to Earth' Argentina Segment

Photos by Margus Riga (@margusriga)
The concept of Return to Earth
was to temporarily shed the distractions of everyday life and live fully in the moment. Of all our filming locations during this project, none felt more isolated than the remote mountains of Patagonia. Along with the Anthill Films crew, Matt Hunter, Casey Brown, Joey Schusler, Brice Minnigh and photographer Margus Riga travelled deep into the backcountry to not only disconnect from the rest of the world, but connect with their fellow humans in a more meaningful way. Many thanks to Martin "Cepi" Raffo who did an amazing job lining up this trip for us.
Enjoy the images (preferably on a big screen) and get inspired.Return to Earth
is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video
Return to Earth is also available to purchase on Apple TV, Google Play, Vimeo and Amazon.
Brought to you by Shimano and Trek Bicycles featuring Brett Rheeder, Thomas Vanderham, Casey Brown, Matt Hunter, Reed Boggs, Ryan Howard, Joey Schusler, Thomas Genon, Brandon Semenuk, Carson Storch, Emil Johansson, Jackson Goldstone, Jakob Jewett and friends. In association with Pink Bike, Trail Forks, Evoc, Clif Bar, Sony, Whistler Mountain Bike Park and Freehub Magazine with additional support from Bike Park Lenzerheide, Spawn Cycles, Rocky Mountain Cycles. A 4K film by Anthill Films with art direction and creative by Good Fortune Collective. Photography by Sterling Lorence and Margus Riga.#returntoearthreturntoearth.movie
