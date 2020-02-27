Photo Story: 'Return to Earth' Argentina Segment

Feb 26, 2020
by Anthill Films  
Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga
Photos by Margus Riga (@margusriga)

The concept of Return to Earth was to temporarily shed the distractions of everyday life and live fully in the moment. Of all our filming locations during this project, none felt more isolated than the remote mountains of Patagonia. Along with the Anthill Films crew, Matt Hunter, Casey Brown, Joey Schusler, Brice Minnigh and photographer Margus Riga travelled deep into the backcountry to not only disconnect from the rest of the world, but connect with their fellow humans in a more meaningful way. Many thanks to Martin "Cepi" Raffo who did an amazing job lining up this trip for us.

Enjoy the images (preferably on a big screen) and get inspired.

Return to Earth is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga
Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga
Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga
Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga
Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga
Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga
Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga
Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

[PI=18328845 ][/PI]
[PI=18329048 ][/PI]

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga
Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Argentina segment from Anthill Films Return to Earth. Credit Margus Riga

Return to Earth is also available to purchase on Apple TV, Google Play, Vimeo and Amazon.

Brought to you by Shimano and Trek Bicycles featuring Brett Rheeder, Thomas Vanderham, Casey Brown, Matt Hunter, Reed Boggs, Ryan Howard, Joey Schusler, Thomas Genon, Brandon Semenuk, Carson Storch, Emil Johansson, Jackson Goldstone, Jakob Jewett and friends. In association with Pink Bike, Trail Forks, Evoc, Clif Bar, Sony, Whistler Mountain Bike Park and Freehub Magazine with additional support from Bike Park Lenzerheide, Spawn Cycles, Rocky Mountain Cycles. A 4K film by Anthill Films with art direction and creative by Good Fortune Collective. Photography by Sterling Lorence and Margus Riga.

#returntoearthreturntoearth.movie

Posted In:
Stories Anthill Films Casey Brown Joey Schusler Matt Hunter Return to Earth


Must Read This Week
10 Things You Only See on Racers' Bikes
98702 views
Here's Your Single-Sided, Carbon Fiber DIY Linkage Fork
86904 views
Video: Clipless vs. Flat Pedals - The Pros and Cons of Both
60214 views
Pinkbike Poll: Could You Build Your Own Mountain Bike Frame?
45258 views
Review: Marin Rift Zone Carbon 2 - Modern Geometry for Maximum Fun
41966 views
Video: Working Out with a Pro Mountain Biker - Remy Metailler Shows Christina Chappetta His Gym Routine
37686 views
Randoms - iceBike 2020
37036 views
Must Watch: Peaty, Warner, Longden and Pagey Have a Grand Old Day Out at Bike Park Wales
34713 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Matt Hunter repping the Union Cigarette International look hard there

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009446
Mobile Version of Website