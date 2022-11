The first sights of Santiago came with zero complaints. After 24 hours of travelling, sunset views from the hotel's roof were a welcome sight.

Velosolutions treat their World Champs participants with various extracurricular activities each year before the riding gets underway. Tuesday's itinerary required a waiver, so we knew we were in for something exciting right away.

Any guesses yet?

Bungee jumping from a rig handmade 10+ years ago was how the week opened. Netherland's Niels Bensink stepped up first to guinea pig it.

To everybody's delight, the rope held. Who's next?

Caroline Buchanan is competing this weekend after claiming her entry with a win at the NZ qualifier. 2019's Pump Track World Champion Tommy Zula joins her in Santiago but won't be racing. A knee injury will keep him out of racing this weekend, but he's still busy with good vibe delivery and field reporter duties.

USA's Payton Ridenour joins good friend, last year's Women's World Champion Aiko Gommers, along with 28 more girls competing in the final on Saturday.

Full commitment from Payton on her jump, which we're sure he'll carry into the race week.

Not wanting to risk injury before the big day, 2021's Men's World Champion Eddy Clerte was hesitant to take the leap, but with some peer pressure, he soon found himself peaking over the platform's edge.

Chile's landscapes are a sight for sore eyes, but there is little time to enjoy them during your freefall.

Glasgow's Mark Ducat is back at World Champs after a win at the Skelf Qualifier in Scotland, and it seems like he approved of bungee jumping.

Jumps out of the way, most were happy to assess the content. Instagram, or it didn't happen, right?

The A-Team.

Surviving the bungee, we celebrated with some Chilean cuisine.

With temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius and upwards, it didn't take long to find ourselves in the pool. At the time of writing this, there are still no complaints on the food front, and you can see why.

Boys will be boys. Eddy Clerte, and Niels Bensink's competitive friendship doesn't end on the track.

In the evening, we were treated to live music at the hotel.

Featuring surprise guest Mark Ducat on the backup dancing.

As the show continued, few could resist getting involved in the fun.

South Africa's Miyanda Maseti was all in on the action.

Buenas noches.

On Wednesday morning, riders loaded up their bikes and headed to the bike park for their first look at the course.

The general consensus says the course will ride better on a BMX, and the bike load out appears to align with that. We'll have to wait until Saturday to know for sure, though.

That won't be the case for Bas van Steenbergen, who will be attacking the course this week on 26".

Before getting on the course, riders must complete registration and collect their timing chips, courtesy of Syd from Moto Sheets.

Mark Ducat is holding it down for MTB this weekend, and Radon built this beauty up for him just for this event.

Aiko will do everything she can to protect the rainbow stripes on her 20".

After a short practice session, riders loaded onto the gondola and headed up to San Cristobal for some city views.

A final opportunity to relax for France's Anaia Istil before the racing begins on Friday with seeding.

Claudio approved.

And so did Mark.

We even found time for a quick album cover shoot with Eddy and Niels.

The crew. 62 riders, ready to battle it out in the World Final on Saturday.

Santiago is one hell of a city.

The light gods blessed us on the drive over to dinner.

In Santiago, roadside sales pitches are a common sight.

Any guesses on what's for dinner?

Only the best burgers in town!

Good vibes all round.

Velosolutions Scandinavia owner Johan Lindstrom and live commentator Max Cluer enjoy some beers before the action kicks off.

Well fed. Two happy chaps.

Before returning to the hotel, Eddy tried a few different headwear options for his finals run on Saturday. Fit check - 10/10.

See you on Saturday!

Photography & Words by Dan Griffiths This week the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship Final comes to Santiago, Chile.62 riders from 19 different countries arrived this week in anticipation of Saturday’s race, but before getting down to the action, Velosolutions and Red Bull had some fun in store for the competitors.You can watch all the action (the racing kind) live on Pinkbike, Saturday 19 November at 17:00 (UTC- 3) from Chile!