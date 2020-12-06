Photo Story: Riding 185km Around the Island of Menorca

The route has been technically much more difficult than expected. The terrain is really rocky, steep and technical and requires a lot of concentration since mistakes are expensive because the falls are usually in areas of sharp stones.

However, the views and the places are a reward, with constant contrasts, from beaches with turquoise waters, to forests and rural areas, passing through cliffs and breathtaking landscapes.

It is important to have good logistics and carefully plan the stages. Being a difficult terrain, there are usually crashed and breaks of material, so it is important to go with a minimum of mechanical experience, spare parts and a first-aid kit. — Pol, Alex, Andreu and Eloi