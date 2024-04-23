Photo Story: 'Sea Otter Dual Slalom For Dummies' - A Play by Play of the Race From a First Time Watcher

Somehow on the journey of discovering biking to becoming a bike photographer, I ended up very quickly in the niche land of freeride. Since then, I've shot some trail riding and dabbled in the gravel world in my own pursuits, but the Sea Otter Classic was full of things I'd never shot before. As a result, when I arrived at the Sea Otter Classic Dual Slalom event, I discovered very quickly that I had absolutely no idea what was going on. I understand that if you're looking for dual slalom articles on Pinkbike, you likely do know how these events work, but for the sake of inclusion and my own entertainment, the following is a play by play of Dual Slalom as told by someone who had no idea what they were looking at.
I arrived up at the Dual Slalom Elite Finals after a day of shooting gravel racing, talking with folks about the industry, and finding even more Creatures
. My confidence to know what was happening was completely displaced even though I'd heard that folks like Kyle Strait and Martha Gill would be racing. 'Oh! Freeriders! This can't be that different from Proving Grounds right?' my brain said. 'There's dirt, and features, and it's just about who goes the fastest instead of who throws the biggest trick! Easy.' I cruised up the crowded fence, looking for a spot to capture some afternoon light, dust in the air, and maybe a motion blur or two. I found an okay spot by the middle of the course and figured I'd give it a try and if the shots didn't look good, I could just move between races, right? Wrong. So VERY wrong.
Before I knew it, racers were dropping faster than I could think about what I was actually shooting so I reverted to the age old photog tactic of 'spraying and praying.' The announcers kept saying how the red course was running faster than the blue and I thought 'well that seems unfair? Doesn't that mean everyone on that course gets an advantage?' But before I had a chance to ask anyone or try and figure out more of the rules to this chaotic event, all the racers were dropping again! At this point I'd actually found some good angles and was realizing that this wasn't my ONLY chance to shoot some of these athletes so my heart rate dropped mostly back to a normal level and I shot the next round.
I headed down to the bottom of the course to try and shoot some folks coming across the finish line and get closer to the announcers, who kept talking about someone named Blinky? (Turns out it's Sam Blenkinsop, and they were saying 'Blenky.' ) While hanging out at the finish line, I realized that somehow, whoever came across it first didn't actually matter sometimes. Some racers had penalties from a whole host of things so you had to wait and hear what the announcers said to see who won the round. Usually, it was pretty obvious though because people would get really excited or look kind of bummed. By quarterfinals, I had a pretty good grasp of what was going on right up until the finals when they had something called consolation matches. I also figured that out quickly, but they seemed like kind of a bummer to me.
I'm sure there are more rules that I still don't completely understand, but I now have a good enough understanding to not panic quite so fast the next time I shoot a dual slalom. I was also pretty sure going in that it would be a GREAT event to shoot motion blurs in and that was maybe the only thing I was 100% right about. Here's to learning new things about new sports, spraying and praying, and to all the folks who let me squeeze in front of them on the fence line to get shots.
Motion blur for Luca Cometti! Motion blur for Jill Kintner! Motion blurs for everyone!
Here are the full results
and more of the images
I captured despite having no idea what was going on.