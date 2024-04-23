Photo Story: 'Sea Otter Dual Slalom For Dummies' - A Play by Play of the Race From a First Time Watcher

I did know Jill Kintner going in even though she's not a freerider! *Gives self high five*

Are there dual slalom fantasy leagues? I have so much to learn.

This just looks so much more stressful than gravel racing.

I'm actually shocked there wasn't more carnage.

Motion blur for Luca Cometti! Motion blur for Jill Kintner! Motion blurs for everyone!