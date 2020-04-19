Photo Story: Sea Otter Memories

The Sea Otter Classic was supposed to this weekend. There will be no perusing of new bikes and parts, no oddities and random gadgets to ogle. Perhaps most heartbreaking is that there will be no Dual Slalom, which to many is the main event of Sea Otter. No sunburns and poison oak. It's funny the little things you remember with fondness, even when they can be rather irritating. So here's a little montage of shots from the last couple years down in Monterey for those of you feeling like there's a bit of an empty spot in your life this weekend.
