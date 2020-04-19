Photo Story: Sea Otter Memories

Meet Hank. Hank likes bikes.

Kialani Hines airing it out.

Dan Atherton showing off his new bike for the fans.

Perhaps my fondest Sea Otter was 2017 when we arrived a couple of days early and Porsche was pounding out test laps in their 911 RSR.

James Eves finished out the Men's Pro podium in 5th.

Walker Shaw took home a very respectable 4th place.

Kialani Hines vs. Veronique Sandler. Kialani took the win in this round, to later be defeated by Jill.

Cody Kelley, the king of style.

Luca Shaw making his way to the top of the track.

Vergier doubles it up in the 2019 DS.

Chris Blevins Made his move and ran away with it in 2019 and took the men's xc win.

Erin Huck putting the power down in 2019.

Graves came away with the bronze and plenty of twenty-dollar bills in 2018. We can't wait to see Jared race again.

Jerome Clements throwing a little style in 2018.

Rope-a-dope slaying it in the quarter-finals 2018.

Laura Slavin pushing it hard on the flats

Local rider and second-place finisher Kiran Mackinnon

Martha Gill getting it sideways. She got the last step on the podium in 5th place.

Evander Hughes and America

Sea Otter Classic 2018 Dual Slalom

Some times you get a glimpse of the ass end of a super sweet De Tomaso Pantera on your way into the venue.

Annika Langvad riding to victory in 2019.

Anton Cooper got out in the lead on the final laps and never looked back in 2018.

Nicola Rohrbach took an early lead, but 8 laps would take their toll in 2018.

Peaty doing a little DS racing, 2019.

Marcelo Gutierrez getting warmed up for the World Cups 2019.

Veronique Sandler puts a bit of style into her 2019 DH race run.

We miss getting to lay hands on all of the new bits for our bikes.

Some parts we are always more exciting to see than others, The Deity tent is always a favorite.

There all sorts of bikes for all tastes.

Does anyone remember this Red, White, and Blue Alchemy Arktos Cody Kelley rode in DS?

The Sea Otter Classic was supposed to this weekend. There will be no perusing of new bikes and parts, no oddities and random gadgets to ogle. Perhaps most heartbreaking is that there will be no Dual Slalom, which to many is the main event of Sea Otter. No sunburns and poison oak. It's funny the little things you remember with fondness, even when they can be rather irritating. So here's a little montage of shots from the last couple years down in Monterey for those of you feeling like there's a bit of an empty spot in your life this weekend.