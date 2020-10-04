Photo Story: Shredding Trails In Sight of the World's Highest Active Volcano

Oct 4, 2020
by Mauro Cepeda  

WORDS AND PHOTOGRAPHY // MAURO CEPEDA

This time we went riding in Cotopaxi bike park which is located at 3000 MASL and is also the nearest bike park to the volcano Cotopaxi that is the highest active volcano in the world, also very important for the locals as its name literally means "the moon´s neck" this due to a certain time of the year when the moon will settle right above the majestic Cotopaxi. To get there you have paved roads and a little gravel section when arriving at the bike park, which is inside a 1300 hectares forest.


COTOPAXI BIKE PARK


To approach the Summit from where all the trails start, you have two options car shuttling or pedalling all the way up. I sincerely recommend you take the pedaling option because almost all the trail would be inside the forest and through an old railroad, also if the sky is clear you will see the Cotopaxi volcano and Ilinizas.

One of the views you will get if you go pedaling up to the top


Once at the top, all you’ll find is fast flowy trails.


If you like trails that have really fast corners with technical roots sections this is your place.


In the middle of the bike park, it’s an open section where you can have the best sight of the Cotopaxi Volcano while riding. Sadly that day the sky was a little cloudy but despite that, it gave us a killer view.



One of the best trails of Cotopaxi Bike Park is “Venado Blanco”, which is loaded with features like numerous rhythm sections and at the bottom big jumps along with a flowy and really fast section.





The start of the best section of all the bike park.




If you are wondering who is the mastermind behind all this bike park.


Manuel Cobo came up with the idea of building a bike park in Ecuador and teamed up with Aglomerados Cotopaxi, establishing one of the first trail systems in Ecuador.

Photography: Mauro Cepeda

Posted In:
Stories


2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Buena Mauro! exelente te quedo el foto reportaje!!
  • 1 0
 Excelente mi hermano! Y buen trabajo en el bike park!!

