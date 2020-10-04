Photo Story: Shredding Trails In Sight of the World's Highest Active Volcano

This time we went riding in Cotopaxi bike park which is located at 3000 MASL and is also the nearest bike park to the volcano Cotopaxi that is the highest active volcano in the world, also very important for the locals as its name literally means "the moon´s neck" this due to a certain time of the year when the moon will settle right above the majestic Cotopaxi. To get there you have paved roads and a little gravel section when arriving at the bike park, which is inside a 1300 hectares forest.
COTOPAXI BIKE PARK
To approach the Summit from where all the trails start, you have two options car shuttling or pedalling all the way up. I sincerely recommend you take the pedaling option because almost all the trail would be inside the forest and through an old railroad, also if the sky is clear you will see the Cotopaxi volcano and Ilinizas.
In the middle of the bike park, it’s an open section where you can have the best sight of the Cotopaxi Volcano while riding. Sadly that day the sky was a little cloudy but despite that, it gave us a killer view.
One of the best trails of Cotopaxi Bike Park is “Venado Blanco”, which is loaded with features like numerous rhythm sections and at the bottom big jumps along with a flowy and really fast section.
If you are wondering who is the mastermind behind all this bike park.
Photography: Mauro Cepeda
2 Comments
Post a Comment