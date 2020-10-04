Photo Story: Shredding Trails In Sight of the World's Highest Active Volcano

COTOPAXI BIKE PARK

One of the views you will get if you go pedaling up to the top

Once at the top, all you’ll find is fast flowy trails.

If you like trails that have really fast corners with technical roots sections this is your place.

The start of the best section of all the bike park.

If you are wondering who is the mastermind behind all this bike park.

Manuel Cobo came up with the idea of building a bike park in Ecuador and teamed up with Aglomerados Cotopaxi, establishing one of the first trail systems in Ecuador.