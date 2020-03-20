Photo Story: Signature Sam Blenkinsop Style on 'Pop'N'Fresh' Jump Trail

Newlywed and proud father to Indie Rose, fan favourite World Cup pinner, Sam Blenkinsop has a pretty busy off-season! Thankfully living Down Under means his off-season is summer so there's plenty of time to pack in evening rides on the trail bike, sampling the best Christchurch has to offer after the days done!
Pop'N'Fresh is a veteran jump trail located in the OG Victoria Park, Sam loves putting the fun back in off-season training coming up here in the evening and sessioning the jumps, oozing his signature Blenki style throwing tweaks and tables in the evening light!
I'll let the rest of the images do the talking:
