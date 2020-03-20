Photo Story: Signature Sam Blenkinsop Style on 'Pop'N'Fresh' Jump Trail

Sam lays one flat over the dry brown hues of the Canterbury Plains

Style to boot, Blenki is always a pleasure to watch

Blenki brought his own newly purchased camera. He's starting to learn the craft - check out his shots on Instagram via @travellingblenkinsops

Gotta keep the insta feed alive

Wheelies as we wait for the sun to pop again, sadly it was not to be

One final blue hour huck to round the evening off