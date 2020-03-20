Photo Story: Signature Sam Blenkinsop Style on 'Pop'N'Fresh' Jump Trail

Mar 20, 2020
by Findley Watt  

BLENKI // POP'N'FRESH
Words & Photography // Findley Watt


Sam lays one flat over the dry brown hues of the Canterbury Plains


Newlywed and proud father to Indie Rose, fan favourite World Cup pinner, Sam Blenkinsop has a pretty busy off-season! Thankfully living Down Under means his off-season is summer so there's plenty of time to pack in evening rides on the trail bike, sampling the best Christchurch has to offer after the days done!


Style to boot, Blenki is always a pleasure to watch


Pop'N'Fresh is a veteran jump trail located in the OG Victoria Park, Sam loves putting the fun back in off-season training coming up here in the evening and sessioning the jumps, oozing his signature Blenki style throwing tweaks and tables in the evening light!




I'll let the rest of the images do the talking:





Blenki brought his own newly purchased camera. He's starting to learn the craft - check out his shots on Instagram via @travellingblenkinsops

Gotta keep the insta feed alive


Wheelies as we wait for the sun to pop again, sadly it was not to be

One final blue hour huck to round the evening off

If you want to check out more of my work you can visit https://blog.blackapturphotography.co.nz/
thanks for reading!

