Powered by Outside

Photo Story: 'Slightly Above Below Average' with Steve Vanderhoek in Virgin, Utah

Jun 20, 2024
by Eric hartley  
photo

Potography By Eric Hartley


As every biker knows, Utah holds a special and unique place in all our hearts as an epicentre to hone and increase you’re skills. It's a place we all watched our favourite riders develop the sport as we grew up. So when Steve and Kelsey mentioned this project to me I instantly knew it was something I wanted to be a part of. Being a rider as well as a photographer, this trip was a dream come true. After what felt like an eternity of planning and prep, Kelsey, Steve, Geoff and myself loaded up the trucks and made our way down south. Even though the drive down from BC was a long one, our excitement was at an all time high.

photo

photo
photo

photo

When we arrived in Utah we met up with our friend Tyler Nelson, who is well experienced in the Utah riding area and was the best tour guide to have throughout our trip. On day one we made the conscious decision to ease ourselves into the fresh area, trying to find some lines where we could get comfortable on this new terrain.

photo
photo

"I think I might die" was said by all of us, on numerous occasions throughout the trip
Excitement was quickly met with fear as we started exploring the rampage sites, peering over blind drops and massive jumps

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo
Once we got comfortable, it was game on!


photo
photo

Steep and technical is what we were after. We loved having the ability to break down new features and how to incorporate our north shore riding style down in the desert

photo
photo

photo

Stunning views on the drive in and drive out were guaranteed everyday

photo
photo

Middle hours of the day was reserved for river dips, naps and footage review

photo
photo

photo

Wether we were in the middle of the desert or getting smoothies on the side of the road, there were visible trails and features cut into the hills everywhere



photo
photo
Rider: Matt Wares
photo
photo
Riders: Peter Jamison (Left) Luke Whitlock (Right)

The best part about Utah was the local riding community, everyone was so kind and welcoming, you could tell they were genuinely proud of the area. They just wanted us to have the best possible experience in their hometown

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo
Rider: Tyler Nelson

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

Two wheeled fun wasn't the only source of entertainment


photo

photo

In the end, this trip was exactly what all of us needed. We met so many amazing new friends, made unforgettable memories and we can't wait to come back

A massive thank you to the sponsors that supported this trip: Cycles Devinci, SDG Components, Maxxis and Northshore Racks


Posted In:
Stories Travel Devinci Steve Vanderhoek


Author Info:
hangs-left avatar

Member since Feb 5, 2007
1 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
107837 views
First Ride: Specialized's New Chisel FS Cross-Country Bike - Aluminum Done Light
63249 views
Semi-Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
61058 views
Head to Head Review: 2025 RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38
50553 views
The Actual Weights of 11 World Cup XC Race Bikes from Val di Sole
45414 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
44798 views
Tech Randoms: Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2024
34500 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XCO Results & Overall Standings from the Val di Sole XC World Cup 2024
32851 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

2 Comments
  • 2 0
 Eric Harley is a great potographer. Above average potato quality.
  • 1 0
 Some of the greatest people I have had the pleasure of being around. 10/10 would hang again.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.052162
Mobile Version of Website