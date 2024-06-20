Photo Story: 'Slightly Above Below Average' with Steve Vanderhoek in Virgin, Utah

Potography By Eric Hartley

"I think I might die" was said by all of us, on numerous occasions throughout the trip

Rider: Matt Wares

Riders: Peter Jamison (Left) Luke Whitlock (Right)

Rider: Tyler Nelson

Cycles Devinci, SDG Components, Maxxis and Northshore Racks



As every biker knows, Utah holds a special and unique place in all our hearts as an epicentre to hone and increase you’re skills. It's a place we all watched our favourite riders develop the sport as we grew up. So when Steve and Kelsey mentioned this project to me I instantly knew it was something I wanted to be a part of. Being a rider as well as a photographer, this trip was a dream come true. After what felt like an eternity of planning and prep, Kelsey, Steve, Geoff and myself loaded up the trucks and made our way down south. Even though the drive down from BC was a long one, our excitement was at an all time high.When we arrived in Utah we met up with our friend Tyler Nelson, who is well experienced in the Utah riding area and was the best tour guide to have throughout our trip. On day one we made the conscious decision to ease ourselves into the fresh area, trying to find some lines where we could get comfortable on this new terrain.Excitement was quickly met with fear as we started exploring the rampage sites, peering over blind drops and massive jumpsOnce we got comfortable, it was game on!Steep and technical is what we were after. We loved having the ability to break down new features and how to incorporate our north shore riding style down in the desertStunning views on the drive in and drive out were guaranteed everydayMiddle hours of the day was reserved for river dips, naps and footage reviewWether we were in the middle of the desert or getting smoothies on the side of the road, there were visible trails and features cut into the hills everywhereThe best part about Utah was the local riding community, everyone was so kind and welcoming, you could tell they were genuinely proud of the area. They just wanted us to have the best possible experience in their hometownTwo wheeled fun wasn't the only source of entertainmentIn the end, this trip was exactly what all of us needed. We met so many amazing new friends, made unforgettable memories and we can't wait to come backA massive thank you to the sponsors that supported this trip: