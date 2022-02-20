close
Photo Story: Soaking in the Best Moments of a Queenstown Summer

Feb 20, 2022
by Airdrop Bikes  

Words: Airdop Bikes

While we're in the midst of a Northern Hemisphere Winter, dreaming of better days to come, let's remind ourselves what it's all about, with the help of some friends in New Zealand.

Riding bikes is more than just a hobby - it’s a way of life. It’s how we met our best friends, it’s a reason to travel, a vessel for life changing experiences, motivation to get outside, an appreciation for the outdoors. It's about good times with like-minded people, being a part of something bigger than ourselves. It's shaped us into the people we are today.

As a (very) small and independent brand, Airdrop isn’t focussed on selling, profit, and growth. For us it’s about building something better; a great place to work, an amazing team, doing cool shit, building great bikes, meeting awesome customers and most importantly building stuff we can be proud of. That’s what we're all about.

No one epitomises this better than the Vertigo bikes crew in Queenstown, New Zealand. Vertigo is the local bike shop we wish we all had. A community hub first and a bike shop second, they have a strong focus on giving back; be that nurturing local talent, organising events or raising money for the local MTB club. A close-knit group of shredders, with Paul Angus and Tim Ceci at the helm... Without a doubt they are definitely all about it.

Now get the kettle on, sit back and enjoy 6 minutes of Callum Wood's best snaps.































For anyone who's interested, the Vertigo boys are all riding Airdrop Edit v4 bikes.

Bikes: Airdrop Bikes
Photos: Callum Wood
Riders: Paul Angus, KC Till, Michael Thompson, Robert Lyons
Support: Vertigo Bikes
Locations: Queenstown, New Zealand

Posted In:
Videos Airdrop


