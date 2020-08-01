Photo Story: Sven Martin's Favourite Shots of Hans Rey

No other mountain biker has had more magazine covers than Hans Rey, and I doubt anybody has come close to riding their bike in as many countries or crazy locations. He’s done it all. An influencer before it was a thing, long before Instagram even existed. Living in California at the time and as a fellow member of the Laguna RADS, we would ride together when he was in town. He helped launch my career in the MTB industry, believing and trusting in me enough to do a couple of small shoots with him, but I secretly always dreamed of accompanying him on one of his exotic Hans-Ventures.



Fast forward 15 years and I’m happy to say we’ve managed to go on a few big adventures together. I’ve learned a lot from Hans. His longevity is to be applauded, and so is his loyalty. He is the longest standing GT rider - a true lifer - but what’s even more impressive than his bike skills and sense of adventure is his mindfulness and compassion for others. His @wheels4lifecharity that he founded together with his wife, Carmen, has given away almost 15,000 bikes to date. Their motto “give a bike, change a life!” is something that he both practices and preaches. — Sven Martin