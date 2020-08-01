Photo Story: Sven Martin's Favourite Shots of Hans Rey

Sven Martin may be most known for his photos of the GTFR team, but he first got his start with GT by shooting with Hans Rey. Since first working with Hans in 2006, the two have created countless epic photos shot across the globe. Check out some of their most memorable moments from over the years in the second installment of GTFRchives:


bigquotesNo other mountain biker has had more magazine covers than Hans Rey, and I doubt anybody has come close to riding their bike in as many countries or crazy locations. He’s done it all. An influencer before it was a thing, long before Instagram even existed. Living in California at the time and as a fellow member of the Laguna RADS, we would ride together when he was in town. He helped launch my career in the MTB industry, believing and trusting in me enough to do a couple of small shoots with him, but I secretly always dreamed of accompanying him on one of his exotic Hans-Ventures.

Fast forward 15 years and I’m happy to say we’ve managed to go on a few big adventures together. I’ve learned a lot from Hans. His longevity is to be applauded, and so is his loyalty. He is the longest standing GT rider - a true lifer - but what’s even more impressive than his bike skills and sense of adventure is his mindfulness and compassion for others. His @wheels4lifecharity that he founded together with his wife, Carmen, has given away almost 15,000 bikes to date. Their motto “give a bike, change a life!” is something that he both practices and preaches. Sven Martin

My first ever shoot with Hans. A big hop with high consequences. LA 2006.

Two World Champs past & present. Hans with Kenny Belaey (who would go on to ride for GT) under a classic Californian sunset. Newport Beach 2006.


Gt press camp Livigno Italy. June 2008
Livigno holds a special place in Hans’ heart, you can see why. Trails everywhere both natural & man-made “flow country” paradise.

Gt press camp Livigno Italy. June 2008
Like this statue somewhere in the Alps, Hans has seen it all & then some.

Adiridas African Safari Mashatu Botswana
Elephants, lions & prancing antelope, just another ride for Hans. Botswana Bike Safari 2009.

Adiridas African Safari Mashatu Botswana

Adiridas African Safari Mashatu Botswana
Adiridas African Safari Mashatu Botswana

Adiridas African Safari Mashatu Botswana
Hans under an African Baobab that’s been around since Christ.

Adiridas African Safari Mashatu Botswana

Adiridas African Safari Mashatu Botswana
Like this chameleon inspecting his drive train, Hans has adapted over time to suit his natural habitat. Southern Africa 2009.

during day 5 6 of the Urge Cabo Verde Invitational Challenge. Santo Antao Cabo Verde.
An eye-opener of a trip for me - Cabo Verde, a small island chain in the middle of the Atlantic, 3,000m descents from volcano craters to the beach villages.

during day 1 of the Urge Cabo Verde Invitatioanl Challenge. Paris France to Praia Cabo Verde.

during day 5 6 of the Urge Cabo Verde Invitational Challenge. Santo Antao Cabo Verde.
during day 5 6 of the Urge Cabo Verde Invitational Challenge. Santo Antao Cabo Verde.

during day 5 6 of the Urge Cabo Verde Invitational Challenge. Santo Antao Cabo Verde.

during crankworx Europe at Les 2 Alpes France.
European scree 2012.

during the Val Di Sole UCI MTB World Cup 2018
Catching up with the GT Factory Racing crew Val Di Sole 2018. The good times keep rolling.

during the Val Di Sole UCI MTB World Cup 2018

