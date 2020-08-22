Photo Story: The 2020 Adaptive Gravity Tour Hits Up Big White for Some Bike Park Laps

This weekend was the first time back going fast downhill in the summertime with an adaptive three-wheeled mountain bike and completely paralyzed from the chest down. My first run at Bike Big White was perfect; fast and face-first down the mountain with a crew of trustworthy buddies, there to flip me right side up when sh*t went upside down. My second run ended in a truck ride after breaking my first mountain bike (not my body, so successful I would say).



Then there were the big boy toys! And three more adaptive riders whose skills put many able-bodied riders to shame and definitely my amateur self. You know what I’m talking about…those friends who leave you in awe.



The four of us were brought together to shred by Kootenay Adaptive Sport Association (KASA) at Big White Resort in preparation for next summer’s Gravity Series 2021.