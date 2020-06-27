Photo Story: The Joy of Riding Local Trails

Jun 26, 2020
by Diego del Rio  
The creek of Lamay in the heart of the Sacred Valley
The creek of Lamay in the heart of the Sacred Valley

For some years, to have fun on the bicycle in the Sacred Valley of the Incas, you had to drive for hours to reach the mythical trails. During quarantine it was impossible to drive, so we had to content ourselves with riding on the trails near our house in the Lamay gorge, the heart of the Sacred Valley. Our motivation was going local, and we set out with the neighbors (@PeruvianMountainRides) to explore the area close home and get to know it like the back of our hands. As everyone knows, in Cusco, the roads appear by magic, thanks to the local community members who have the task of taking care of their cultivation fields and therefore have access. That is why there are infinity of roads, because there are infinity of fields and infinity of mountains.

This time we decided to explore a little further, pedaling up and pushing to join two valleys: where we live, and the neighboring valley called Huanco Pillpinto. We went up for 2 hours and we went down like 1 hour more, uniting these valleys and strengthening our energy with our neighborhoods and mountains. Quarantine was good for something. The downhill trail was amazing, long and fast, fun and dusty. After 3 hours approximately, we arrived home with a huge smile and with a huge desire for a cold beer. These have been our typical morning rides, pure pleasure with our bikes. Thanks to Columbia Sportswear and Giant Bicycles for the sponsor and for keep trusting in our lifestyle. For more pictures follow me on IG: https://www.instagram.com/delriosudiego/. Cheers!

Green fields and trees
Green, fields and trees

The highest eucalyptus
The highest eucalyptus

Traffic Jam at 9am
Traffic Jam at 9am

Traffic Jam
Traffic Jam

My lovely Giant Reign 2020
My lovely Giant Reign 2020

PUSH PUSH PUSH
PUSH, PUSH, PUSH

Dry and wet season
Dry and wet season

PUSH PUSH PUSH
PUSH, PUSH, PUSH

At the top to the south
At the top to the south

At the top to the north
At the top to the north

Burned-cactus
Burned-cactus

Assault with a Burned-cactus-gun on the Top of the Tops
Assault with a Burned-cactus-gun on the Top of the Tops

Starting the downhill
Starting the downhill

Dusty yelllow trails
Dusty, yelllow trails

Narrow trails with exposure.
Narrow trails with exposure.

PUSH PUSH PUSH.
PUSH, PUSH & PUSH.

Just after rainy season the trails are dirty and messy but theres nothing that can stop us to find the right trail.
Just after rainy season the trails are dirty and messy, but theres nothing that can stop us to find the right trail.

Hidden trails along the Vilcanota Mountain Range
Hidden trails along the Vilcanota Mountain Range


Posted In:
Stories Reader Stories


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Trans Cascadia Cancelled]
138938 views
Commencal Unveils 2021 Meta AM 29
76844 views
First Look: 2021 Specialized Epic & Epic Evo
63427 views
On the Fence: Specialized Epic EVO vs. Cannondale Scalpel SE
43856 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These Downhill World Cup Riders from 2010?
43513 views
AbsoluteBlack Launches New Graphene Infused Chain Lube at $150 a Bottle
42277 views
MTB on a Budget: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Mountain Bike Clothing - Part 1
40495 views
Bike Check & Interview: Evan Turpen's High Pivot Steel Beauty
39422 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008884
Mobile Version of Website