Photo Story: The Madness Continues at Flat Out Days 2021

Tanja the yoga instructor

Kids session with Urban Roof Longest manual

Bike Limbo

Bunny hop challenge

Braap challenge

Raw dual slalom

Slip'N Flip

Whips'N Tricks session

Lockdown Birthday party

Movie night

Beer pong night

Live concert

Big line session riders

CJ Selig

Adidas I Five Ten

Imagine waking up next to massive piles of dirt with your favorite riding buddies, going to yoga for a quick stretch, escaping the summer heat for a nice dip at the lake, and of course shredding, till the big line session where you can just feel the hype rushing trough your blood while watching stunts the invited riders are pulling off in the air. That's what Flat Out Days, a bike festival in Slovenia, is all about -- enjoying time with your friends, bikes, and ice-cold beer.All tough last year's surroundings with Covid, a new location, and the weather weren't so kind to us, and we still managed to make the best out of the situation. We learned a lot from that and stepped into the organization of this year's festival determinant to making things bigger and better.Our big line mastermind Jan Perse had to rebuild the last three big jumps. He came up with the plan to create a hip with landings on both sides because the last year's road gap jump wasn't possible anymore due to the new camping area that MTB trail center Kočevje has build. Because we moved the jumps we had a little extra space, so we teamed up with Urban roof to create a mulch step-up jump with a wooden kicker. It was perfect for little sessions throughout the whole day. There were also some improvements made on the whole jump line and the Veronika flow line finish area thanks to Matic Kokl and Primož Tanko.The whole week was packed up with fun activities.Sadly the pit stop pump track was canceled after few runs, because of a crash.This year's festival was a big confirmation that 5 years of sweat and volunteer work were worth it and we're heading in the right direction. Seeing all the happy faces and receiving so much positive feedback was the biggest reward we could get. Our goal from the start is to create something for the MTB community, future generations, and an event that captures the true beauty of the sport and that is not a competition but the joy you receive from pushing your limits and timeless memories.Great things are yet to come, freeride lives!Huge Thank you toand