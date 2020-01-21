Photo Story: The People Behind 'Alright Butt' - A Welsh MTB Film Out Now

Jan 21, 2020
by AlrightButt  
Alright Butt


Out Now

Alright Butt Wales


Joe Smith, Mike Jones, Manon Carpenter, Leigh Johnson, Rowan Sorrell, Nikki Whiles and Ajay Jones.

Wales, famous for its rugby, castles and sheep. The lushest landscapes are now trails and two wheels shape the valleys. Dive into a cinematic journey led by Alex Tyler and Tom Wheeler and explore the simplicity of riding your home trails. Wales never fails.



JOE SMITH
Revolution Bike Park

Joe is one of the fastest riders to come out of Wales. Always on the edge of the top 10s at a World Cup level and podiuming at prestigious events like Hardline. An all-rounder who is as comfortable riding at warp speed as he is floating sideways over huge jumps.





NIKKI WHILES
Black Mountain Cycle Centre

Nikki is a multi-talented individual. One of the smoothest and best bike handlers you will ever see. But unlike most, Nikki is also one of the best trail builders in the UK, and if that’s not enough he also runs a popular Instagram channel full of creative content. @nikki_whiles


ALRIGHT BUTT


ALRIGHT BUTT
ALRIGHT BUTT



LEIGH JOHNSON
Afan Valley

Leigh is the new generation of racer who has spent all of his professional career as a mountain biker racing Enduro. At 22 he is one of the youngest racers to be sneaking in top 10 results at the Enduro World Series. A young racer who doesn’t look like he is slowing down any time soon.





AJAY JONES
Golden Valley, Risca

Aaron Jones, aka Ajay, has been part of welsh downhill from the beginning. Racing at the first Dragons and being part of one of the most well known local DH teams, Skenes. You could say he is one of the biggest characters in Wales. Always loving bikes and out having a good time. #letsavew

Alright Butt Wales
Alright Butt Wales



Alright Butt Wales
MANON CARPENTER
Caerphilly, South Wales

When your Dad is Jason Carpenter, the man behind the Dragon Downhill series in Wales, it’s no surprise Manon went onto be one of the best female riders in the world. But Manon never really planned on becoming a professional downhill mountain biker. After her success, she has now retired and is enjoying studying at home and riding her local trails.

Alright Butt Wales
Alright Butt Wales

ALRIGHT BUTT WALES
Alright Butt Wales
Alright Butt Wales

Alright Butt Wales
Alright Butt Wales



MIKE JONES
Llangollen, North Wales

The young South Wales ripper who has an all or nothing approach to racing. Mike is your typical Port Talbot lad who just loves to ride his bike as fast as he can. And when he does keep it shiny side up, you will find him on the World Cup podium.


Alright Butt

Alright Butt






Alright Butt Wales
ROWAN SORRELL
Rowans House, Secret Location

Rowan approaches things differently when he has a vision he does everything he can to make it a reality. Bike Park Wales was just one of many of his visions and is now known all around the world. But as an ex-pro rider all this trail building comes down to doing one thing… And that’s ripping with his friends.

Alright Butt
Alright Butt Wales

Alright Butt Wales
Alright Butt Wales




Alex Tyler & Tom Wheeler, Alright Butt Creators.


Alex Tyler & Tom Wheeler, In the woods

Checking over some shots & Matt Weale, Photographer


Alright Butt Crew

Matthew Davies, Gimbal runner & fisheye + hypeman


TRAILER // Alright Butt, A Welsh Mountain Bike Film

by AlrightButt
Views: 1,393    Faves: 3    Comments: 0


Alright Butt is avaliable on iTunes, Google Play, Vimeo & Amazon


Photography by Matt Weale @Mattcaptures

Posted In:
Stories Joe Smith Manon Carpenter Mike Jones Nikki Whiles


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2020 Propain Tyee
69136 views
Round Up: 10 Little-Known European Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
54384 views
Video: 7 Ways to Carry Tools on Your Bike Instead of Your Body
46117 views
Canyon Launches the Collective with the Seagraves, Wibmer, Brosnan, Thoma & More
44338 views
YT Releases New Aluminum Jeffsy Base
40079 views
XC vs. DH: Let's Rumble - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
39615 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Shreds a Custom Japanese Track on his Downhill Bike in 'Lightspeed'
37559 views
Review: Specialized Turbo Kenevo Expert - An Electrified Freeride Machine
36451 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009455
Mobile Version of Website