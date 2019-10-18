Behind the Scenes Look into the Process of Designing & Painting a Custom Frame for Rampage

This year our frames are special, they’re different, they are a result of a big team, working for the same goal - to support our athletes as best as we can. It‘s challenging for sure, especially when you have different offices, time zones, languages and a lot of people involved, but that’s what it makes so special! We are stoked to have worked with FOX on this design. It‘s important to work together to make these special projects a reality. — YT Industries

The hardest part in my opinion is to get the designs perfectly onto the frames. It’s definitely not as easy as it looks. The frames have rounded edges, corners and sides and the designs sometimes go in all different directions so that is not always as easy to apply perfectly. — Lars Diedenhofen

The best thing about it for me is that you become more skilled in the work you do and you really give it your best so that the frames are perfect for the riders. It’s a pleasure to work together with YT on projects like these, they have really good graphic designers and all that combined makes one hell of a team! — Lars Diedenhofen

The best part of the whole process is seeing the self-designed frames of some of the best riders in the world in action. Seeing the guys send it on these frames during Rampage is awesome. It is an honor to be part of this project. — Dennis Dastig, Graphic Designer YT Industries

Red Bull Rampage is one of the most prolific events on the mountain bike calendar, it puts our niche sport into mainstream viewing, and is potentially the most important date in many brand’s schedule. Every year, fans anticipate Red Bull Rampage like no other, and it’s not just the riding. As is tradition, most riders get custom painted bikes and gear.In 2019 we’re proudly supporting Andreu Lacondeguy, Cam Zink, Ethan Nell & Bienvenido Aguado Alba compete in Rampage. Andreu & Ethan are both sponsored by Fox Clothing, subsequently our custom TUES designs for this year’s event are in collaboration with Fox. Join us below for an in-depth insight into the process that YT works through to produce the custom frames.The clothing designed by Fox for Ethan and Andreu quickly shaped the vision of the graphic direction and colouring of the frames. The frame should pick up and complement the design of the outfit.The inital step for YT was to get an overview of the past years and the frame designs. Theme, design language and possible colour combinations play an important role in the initial phase. In order not to get lost in small details, the whole frame is considered in the first sketches.After assessing possible patterns and colours Dennis Dastig, one of YT’s Graphic Designers, drew the camo pattern onto the frame, adapted in colour and transferred to different perspectives. Graphics and logos were then incorporated into the design and the various mock- up versions discussed with the team.When the final drafts were set, the colours had to be defined and prepared with the vector data in tech sheets for painter Lars Diedenhofen. YT has worked with Lars on a number of custom frames in the past, including last year's 80’s themed Ramapge frames.Lars, starts by disassembling the frame, sanding down the old surface to get a perfect surface for the new paintjob. Before he can start to apply the basecoat, he has to prepare the frame by taping all holes. This basecoat is really important to make it durable and for getting the exact correct colour matching. Once applied, things get colorful. Adding layer by layer brings the design to life. Getting to the finished frame that riders and fans hopefully go crazy for is a lengthy process and takes weeks of preparation and several stages of re-design. Because its complex, Lars says staying ‘Focussed and Motivated’ is key.Stay tuned for the full builds & the rest of the Rampage action!Photos: Isac Paddock