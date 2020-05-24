Photo Story: The Riders and Trails of Southwest China

The local trail building organization, Jade Dragon, has a pretty badass logo。小青龙协会的logo很酷

Kunming's massive cityscape is looming around every corner of the local trails。昆明城市景观

Salto is a Chinese domestic brand out of the same Shenzhen factory that manufactures frames for many big name bike companies. 杜鹞的车Salto是一个中国品牌。

Many of these photos were taken directly before and after China's Corona lock-down period. Kunming has now gradually begun to return to normalcy. 这些照片是在疫情期前后拍摄的。昆明现在已经逐渐开始恢复正常。

Du and a couple of his students。杜鹞和他的小徒弟们。

Dali's trails at this time of year are loose and dusty. If you ever go, try to avoid the rainy summer months. Late fall to early spring offers prime riding conditions. 大理每年这个时候的车道充满灰尘与乐趣。秋季到春季是骑行的最佳季节。

A local BMX rider riding Shan Yang's dirt jump spot at the base of Cang Shan. 山羊的土坡场地

A few local kids watching the jumps。当地的一些孩子在观看飞包

The three pagodas of Chong Sheng Temple, originally constructed in the 9th century. 崇圣寺三塔

This trail leads you through Dali's tea fields。这条路通过大理的茶田。

The trail's off Cang Shan will drop you out into a maze of small villages along the mountain's base。苍山脚下的村落

Dali certainly has no shortage of temples。大理有很多壮观的寺庙