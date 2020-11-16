Photo Story: The Unwinnable Race - Trying to Beat Winter in Davos, Switzerland

There are a few races that you can't win, one is to beat the onset of winter in the Swiss Alps in late fall. That is why we headed up to the iconic location of Davos for one last all-mountain adventure before the first snowfall.
Rather than follow the crowds we tuned into a whisper we'd heard about an amazing mountain hut hidden in the mountains that surround Davos: Kesch-Hütte.
From the early morning frost as we unloaded our bikes through to traces of snowfall at our highest point, before warm sun as we rested by some hidden mountain lakes, we experienced every season on these natural trails.
The Kesch-Hütte sits on a ridge under a large glacier. It's as impressive as we'd heard. After the tough climb, stoke levels are high and we are rewarded with some fresh nut-cake as the sun rolled closer to the horizon.
Accompanied by the setting sun, we dropped down the final descent, racing to catch a train back up the valley to Davos under the light of our head torches.
The perfect way to wrap up the summer riding season, we sat proud that evening, recalling the ride as the aforementioned snow hit, and winter won once again.
Find out more about the kit: Men's Women's Thanks to: Riders:
Francie Arthur and Florian Vogel. Location: Davos, Switzerland
– Thanks to Davos Tourism Video:
Marc Welschinger Photography and Words:
Phil Gale / Emmie Collinge
