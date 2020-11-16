Photo Story: The Unwinnable Race - Trying to Beat Winter in Davos, Switzerland

Nov 16, 2020
by ASSOSofSwitzerland  

THE UNWINNABLE RACE
Outriding winter in Davos, Switzerland
Video : Marc Welschinger // Photography & Words: // Phil Gale / Emmie Collinge

There are a few races that you can't win, one is to beat the onset of winter in the Swiss Alps in late fall. That is why we headed up to the iconic location of Davos for one last all-mountain adventure before the first snowfall.


Rather than follow the crowds we tuned into a whisper we'd heard about an amazing mountain hut hidden in the mountains that surround Davos: Kesch-Hütte.


From the early morning frost as we unloaded our bikes through to traces of snowfall at our highest point, before warm sun as we rested by some hidden mountain lakes, we experienced every season on these natural trails.




The Kesch-Hütte sits on a ridge under a large glacier. It's as impressive as we'd heard. After the tough climb, stoke levels are high and we are rewarded with some fresh nut-cake as the sun rolled closer to the horizon.



Accompanied by the setting sun, we dropped down the final descent, racing to catch a train back up the valley to Davos under the light of our head torches.

0% Loaded prev 1/9 next



The perfect way to wrap up the summer riding season, we sat proud that evening, recalling the ride as the aforementioned snow hit, and winter won once again.


Find out more about the kit:

Men's

Women's

Thanks to:

Riders: Francie Arthur and Florian Vogel.

Location: Davos, Switzerland – Thanks to Davos Tourism

Video: Marc Welschinger

Photography and Words: Phil Gale / Emmie Collinge

Posted In:
Stories


Must Read This Week
Ultimate Nerd Quiz: Can You Guess these 2020 Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
200007 views
Voting Now Closed: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos
85809 views
Move to Bentonville and Get $600 Towards a Mountain Bike Plus $10,000 Cash
58824 views
A Mountain Biker's Guide to Making to Road Riding More Fun
52510 views
2021 Racing Rumours #1 - Danny Hart to Cube, Reece Wilson's Future, a Santa Cruz XC Team, & More
48956 views
Bike Check: Dangerholm's Insanely Light Scott Spark
47601 views
Round Up: 20 Different EWS Tire Combinations
47369 views
Check Out: A Minimalist Hardtail, 3D Printed Garmin Mount, the Lightest Micro Spline Cassette, & More
36285 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 I think this race was won!
  • 1 0
 First proper MTB piece of marketing by Assos.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008392
Mobile Version of Website