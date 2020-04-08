Photo Story: The 2020 YT Mob Team Camp in Granada, Spain

For the athletes they have very specific goals at Team Camp. Firstly, to meet up with their mechanics and go through the bikes that have been assembled for them, and look at any necessary fine-tuning. This involves going to our purpose-built test track for some runs on the DH bikes, as well as some trail rides near Mob HQ. Settings and any last-minute component changes can be effected during this time. The riders and the staff also receive the bulk of their team clothing and baggage during Team Camp and we can do any fitting adjustments at this time. Also, our pre-season Team Camp provides our first opportunity where the whole team (who live on three continents) can be together for the first time as a complete group, and we can capture images and video content needed for the various things that we have to produce, from hero cards, promotional material, website content etc. Finally, it’s the ideal social opportunity to catch up with team members that haven’t seen each other over the off season, and also for new team members to meet their new traveling family members. — Martin Whiteley, Team Owner