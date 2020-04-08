Photo Story: The 2020 YT Mob Team Camp in Granada, Spain

After spending last year travelling the World to find the next Young Talents
, The YT Mob were more than eager to develop the new team dynamic and get back to racing. The roster for 2020 consists of David Trummer (AUT), Angel Suarez (ESP), Oisin O’Callaghan (IRL) and Guy Johnston (NZL).
March is typically the first time that World Cup teams get together and see each other after the off-season, with the aim of building bikes, trying new setups and having good times with the rest of the crew! As usual, The YT Mob headed to Mob HQ
in Granada, Spain for a week of testing and final preparations before getting the season underway. Being at the top of the sport there are no compromises, team camp provides a great opportunity to ensure everything and everyone is ready for the races ahead, from this point forward athletes can let their endless hours of preparation do the talking.
|My favourite part of team camp is spending time together with the whole team after the off season!—David Trummer
|I would say most of the work is in the preparation, and that’s why team camp is really beneficial. If we have done our job properly in the off season (hats off to Martin, who is a logistics legend) then by the time we get to the race, everything runs like clockwork. Our job as mechanics whilst we’re at a race can be stressful, but only in an exciting way due to the pressure of the race, not because of anything else. That’s the atmosphere we strive to create, anyway.—Ben Arnott, Head Mechanic
|Our pre-season Team Camp is a combination of EU Bike Build (where our mechanics fly in earlier than the rest of the team to assemble all of the bikes needed for Europe), and a gathering of all remaining team members (riders, media and management staff) to go through some important checklists and preparations before we go racing. It’s not really a training camp, as the athletes have done all their physical preparation at home.—Martin Whiteley, Team Owner
|For the athletes they have very specific goals at Team Camp. Firstly, to meet up with their mechanics and go through the bikes that have been assembled for them, and look at any necessary fine-tuning. This involves going to our purpose-built test track for some runs on the DH bikes, as well as some trail rides near Mob HQ. Settings and any last-minute component changes can be effected during this time. The riders and the staff also receive the bulk of their team clothing and baggage during Team Camp and we can do any fitting adjustments at this time. Also, our pre-season Team Camp provides our first opportunity where the whole team (who live on three continents) can be together for the first time as a complete group, and we can capture images and video content needed for the various things that we have to produce, from hero cards, promotional material, website content etc. Finally, it’s the ideal social opportunity to catch up with team members that haven’t seen each other over the off season, and also for new team members to meet their new traveling family members.—Martin Whiteley, Team Owner
|I feel like team camp is a good way to get everything setup before I go and race. Being the only team member from New Zealand it’s good to meet everyone and get to know them before the races, having good relationships with the team is important since all my friends and family are on the other side of the World.— Guy Johnston
As always a big thanks to all our sponsors who make this possible. YT Industries, e*thirteen, Fox Factory, TRP, Maxxis, Renthal, Kogel, SDG, All Mountain Style, Motorex, Crankbrothers, Flat Tire Defender, Feedback Sports, Works Components
Photos: Isac Paddock
1 Comment
Post a Comment