Photo Story: Trail Building & Riding Closer to Home in The Free Radicals' Season Recap

Mountain biking is experiencing an exciting phase of growth, the likes of which haven’t been witnessed by our sport since the Palmer era of the late 90’s - early 2000’s. In B.C., trail advocacy organizations are popping up everywhere as communities invest in their networks to reinvent themselves as tourism destinations. Social media advertises and amplifies inspirational “adventures”, bringing a swarm of attention and eventually throngs of riders to the most-liked post of the day. This explosion in popularity stresses our ecosystem in ways never before experienced. We are at an inflection point and the actions taken by our community now will set the trajectory for the future of our sport. Mountain biking is no longer a small collection of riders playing around in the woods. We have grown into a large user group who are under increasing examination and scrutiny when it comes to our behavior in the places we recreate.



This summer’s travel restrictions yielded the unintended consequence where Mark and I were afforded the incredible opportunity to engage with, and learn about some of the premier riding destinations in British Columbia. Over these 6 months, our love and passion for the sport of mountain biking grew stronger as we shared hundreds of hours in the woods with old friends and new. To everyone who broke a sweat with us this summer, thank you!



What we hope readers glean from this set of stories is that trials are a privilege, not a right. This privilege is afforded by the legacy of volunteer work mountain bikers have done to create the rich trail infrastructure we still enjoy today. But, by peeling back the layers of trails, landowners, builders, and advocacy groups in the communities we visited, we hope to illustrate the complexity of many trails is much more than meets the eye. The past ways in which trails were illegally built are becoming exceedingly less kosher as our sport matures, but the current riding culture can learn an important lesson from the past. What we need now is a collective effort from all riders to take ownership of your local trails. Trail advocacy groups are overwhelmed by maintenance and struggle to keep up with the growing demands on their assets. They need your help!

