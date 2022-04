Charlie Hatton's been taking his Atherton ride for some air miles lately.

Now that's a scrub.

Brendan Fairclough is always one to watch.

Quite the spin from Sam Pilgrim.

The shenanigans game was strong with Sam Pilgrim, too.

Joey Gough was out there representing for the ladies.

As was Vero Sandler.

Big whips for days.

Stunning photo of Matt Jones.

Fiesta glasses.

Grant "Chopper" Fielder shows off those Pit Viper pants.

The party trains were no joke.

Kids these days... I bet we'll be seeing more of 14-year-old Billy Pugh before too long.

These kids are seriously the future.

Joel Anderson sends it sideways over the whip-off jump.

Gotta get the shot.

Josh Lowe brings it on.

The UK weather was kind this week and made for some good spectating.

The birdwatching is always good at these events.

We can always count on Kaos Seagrave to break out the stylish tricks.

Whether on the course or in the booth, fun was had by all.

Those whips don't lie.

The track looks incredible.

All kinds of shapes.

Zac Rainbow barely needs his hands to throw backflips.

Why go around the vehicle when you could go over?

A good t-bog never goes out of style.

That look over...

A flying Chopper.

Dog days are good days.

And it was a very good day.

Feet in the air, don't care.

It was all smiles, which should keep everyone hyped until next year.

Over the weekend, BikePark Wales held a jump jam where many of the UK's top riders like Kaos Seagrave, Vero Sandler, and so many others came to throw down alongside some ripping up-and-comers. Samantha Saskia Dugon was onsite with her camera to capture all the action.