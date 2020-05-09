Photo Story: Unique Lines on Ancient Andean Trails in Cuzco, Peru

I ride raw trails on a daily basis. Here in Cuzco, where I ride, the trails were made centuries ago, and now, while respecting and honoring the most important and notorious ones (usually well-maintained Inca Trails), I enjoy them over my Enduro bike accompanied with my Canon camera. Being a mountain biker since I was 8 years old, and an outdoors photographer for the last 12 years (IG: @delriosudiego
), I thought it would be crazy not to document the amazing and unique mountain bike experiences around here. My neighbors are my closest mountainbike friends and partners. They run a mountain bike lodge and tourism agency called Peruvian Mountain Rides (@PeruvianMountainRides).
Mountains and trails here in Cuzco are natural so we don’t really ride in handmade bike-parks. Around here the trails that we do are raw, technical, with surprises around each corner, soil-broken and 5-class gnarly trails. With the support of Columbia Sportswear, Giant Bicycles and Troy Lee Designs, we can say that exploring is our main activity and we really enjoy it.
All around Peru there are mountains (we are known as the heart of the Andes) that rest between the Pacific coastline and the Amazon rainforest. This amazing region is a very complex geographical area, but it hides the most unknown and incredible trails around. Across the Andes there are many local villages that are connected to each other by a vast trail network, which we keep discovering. Through these pictures, I want to share some of these incredible trails, the amazing scenery and the culture that surrounds all of these. From the highest navigable lake in the world (Lake Titicaca), to the most pristine valleys and gorges, we really enjoy Peru, our lifestyle and mountain biking…. Let’s go raw!
