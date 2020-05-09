Photo Story: Unique Lines on Ancient Andean Trails in Cuzco, Peru

Solitarie enjoyment in a pristine area is a unique experience.

There will always be surprises along the way riding raw trails. You can't risk being distracted and eating dirt.

Diana, enjoying a technical line at the Rainbow Temple close to Cusco City.

Community trails at Amantani island. Perfect solid lines.

Being creative at Amantani Island. Nicolas enjoying the different type of grip.

Riding at longest island in the highest navigable lake in the world: Lake Titicaca. We went to explore the trail of the Amantani island, epic conditions and technical trails.

The young promise of the region, Mateo Negri (14 years old) is the master of his local trails. Here enjoying the speed of the forest.

Traversing the Andes, from valley to valley, from mountain to mountain ...

Smooth at 4500 m.

Riding between rural little towns.

Impossible to be closer to the sky. Here at 4500 m, you can really be consfused (because of the lack of oxygen) trying to get where the real sky is, up or down.

Old trails from the Huama community above Lamay. Impressive line.

Huge Eucalyptus Trees looks like many giants trying to catch Wayo Stein, who rides as fast as he can to avoid them.

Went to document this journey with Holly Trails, another tourism agency that also explores the deep routes of Peru.

Via Lactea. On the right hand of the picture and deep down is Cusco Cit. On the left hand, Alejandro Paz enjoying the lack of oxygen at 4500 m.

Close to Cusco City, finishing the riding day being inspired by the afternoon sky.

Puerto Inca as well. Color contrast on the moon.

Typical arid and desert terrain on the Peruvian coast. Puerto Inca has some epic routes. It is a spot where the mountains are very close to the coast, resulting in many fast, technical trails at sea level.

Exploring Lima highlands we went to a archaeological site called Rupaq.

This is one of the first pictures I took when I moved to Cusco. In wet season the rain flows to this flat area creating this little pond.

Exploring off-the-beaten-path highland lakes, almost at 4200 m.

This is me, always riding with my camera in the back, ready to shoot the amazing things that a rider can enjoy!