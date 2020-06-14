Photo Story: Unplugged and Isolated with Brett Tippie & Alex Volokhov

Jun 14, 2020
by Margus Riga  


Posted In:
Stories Alex Volokhov Brett Tippie


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: 2020 BC Bike Race Cancelled]
133757 views
First Look: SRAM's New GX Drivetrain Offers 520% Range
77858 views
Race & Accessibility in the Mountain Bike Community
68525 views
Specialized Launches Mixed Wheel Size Demo
67603 views
First Ride: 2021 Ibis Mojo 4 - Longer, Slacker, & Lighter
46066 views
Review: Cane Creek's New Helm MKII Fork - The Extra-Adjustable Alternative
39594 views
Bike Check: Luca Shaw's Santa Cruz V10: Downhill Southeast - Windrock 2020
32083 views
Bike Check: Taj Mihelich's Chromag Stylus
31526 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Very nice. But isn't this format better suited to a printed mag? Is there a hint here? Big Grin

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008556
Mobile Version of Website