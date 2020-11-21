Photo Story: Veronika Widmann & Harry Molloy Ride Val Di Fassa

Nov 21, 2020
by MET Helmets  
Pictures danielemolineris


You can never tire of seeing the Dolomites. It is engraved in the minds of all outdoor addicts. This magnificent scenery has something reassuring—the promise of good times!

The Dolomites represent a vast area, and choosing one place is not an easy task. We have a soft spot for the Val Di Fassa area. You may have heard about the MET Enduro World Series happening there!

Even though this year’s race had to be cancelled, the guys didn’t sit still. We sent our friends and pro riders Veronika Widmann and Harry Molloy to take a look and see what’s happening. We caught up with William Basilico from Fassa Bike to find out more about what they have in the pipes!

“Even though I don’t live directly in the Dolomites, it’s very close. I have been going there for as long as I can remember, as a kid to go hiking with my family and now to go riding awesome trails on my bike. I definitely grew up on the old school, rocky, technical kind of tracks... that’s just the typical terrain in this whole area of the Alps. These days I also enjoy the flowy stuff a lot too. I think Val di Fassa has a good mix of everything. Maybe the trail I enjoy the most is Tutti Frutti because it has it all.” – Veronika

“We have been working on new trails which Veronika and Harry tried first in June, and this autumn we’ve been polishing them so they’re perfect. In summer, we worked hard to maintain the trails and in September we did some modifications on the existing trails while thinking about how to improve the riding experience.” – William

“There are family trails or beginner trails and then gnarly black classified tracks. Everything is also well connected with the lifts so for ‘lazy riders’ you don’t even have to pedal.” – Veronika

“Our guides worked this summer on the EWS trails, with some Enduro oriented tours, without forgetting the hours of teaching in the Skillpark with young kids or adults. For these activities, the MET Parachute MCR was beneficial, really comfortable and functional. In the Enduro tours and also during our teaching sessions, being able to remove the chin bar so quickly allows us to interact with our students in a more dynamic way and use the lesson time at best.” – William

“We have ambitious projects for the years to come. We want to place Val Di Fassa as a bike destination among the most famous places. Get ready for big things summer!” – William

“The shooting we did this summer started at 5 in the morning, it was definitely hard. But at the same time it was completely worth it. I saw one of the most amazing sunrises behind Gruppo di Sella. You will have to check out the pictures and see for yourself.” – Veronika

Posted In:
Travel Met Veronika Widmann


