Photo Story: Wet Feet & Gorgeous Views Bikepacking in the South Chilcotins

A bike has always been a tool for exploration in my eyes – a way to see the world.
When I was a kid, it gave me a sense of freedom – riding through the neighbourhood or to a friend's house. Nowadays, it’s a way for me to see and experience remote corners of the world. Whether I’m riding through the city, down a country road, or cruising through open singletrack deep in the mountains. The bike still gives me that same sense of freedom.
For years, I’ve seen photographs and heard stories of the riding potential in the South Chilcotins near Gold Bridge, BC – a small mining town with just 40 residents. Last summer I set out with Spencer Wight & Quinn Hanley to spend 4 days doing a self-supported bike packing trip through the Chilcotins. None of us had ever done a bikepacking trip before so the learning curve was much steeper than expected.Crew:
Spencer Wight
Quinn Hanley
Michael OverbeckGear:
3 Bikes – Commencal Meta 29, Commencal Clash 27.5 & a Commencal Meta 27.5.
3 Backpacks
0 Tents
3 Sleeping Bags
3 Sleeping Pads
1 Tarp
10+ cups of coffee
20+ Energy Bars
+ some clothes, a few bike tools & dehydrated meals.Route:
This was, for the most part, our route.
Day 1 – Tyaughton Lake to Spruce Lake
Day 2 – Spruce Lake to Lorna Lake
Day 3 – Lorna Lake to Trigger Lake
Day 4 – Trigger Lake to Tyaughton Lake
This trip redefined my love for bikes – showing how a simple tool can offer total freedom, fuel our passion for adventure and take us to some of the most incredible landscape there are.Photos & Words: Michael Overbeck
Athletes: Quinn Hanley & Spencer Wight
0 Comments
Post a Comment