Photo Story: Days 1 & 2 of the Yeti Trans NZ

We're stoked to bring you the 2021 Yeti Cycles Trans NZ Presented by RideWrap
featuring six days of epic riding and racing across the South Island of New Zealand. Catch all of the action right here, all week long.
New Zealand recently went into 'Alert Level 2' for coronavirus, which limits large gatherings, but luckily the Yeti Trans NZ could take place with fewer than 100 riders.
Day 1
There really is no better place to start a six-day mountain bike adventure. Year after year Cragieburn delivers an epic introduction to the YETI TRANS NZ. Riders tackled five classic stages, including The Edge and Cheeseman DH, along with two gruelling climbs. Those fresh legs wouldn't be feeling fresh for long.
Day 1 Results
Overall Men
1st. Ben Friel - 00:26:27
2nd. Bradley Harris - 00:26:32
3rd. Daniel Ellison - 00:27:48
4th. Will Johnston - 00:28:03
5th. Matt Breen - 00:28:11
Overall Women
1st. Ronja Hill-Wright - 00:31:58
2nd. Melissa Newall - 00:34:41
3rd. Julie Greenslade - 00:36:13
4th. Karolyne Dunn - 00:41:42
5th. Ann Hunn - 00:42:53
Day 2
Day 2 marks moving day. But before tackling the nearly 7 hour drive through to Queenstown, The Luge, Dracophyllum Flat and Cuckoo Creek would form the base for three classic Cragieburn stages to see the riders off. All be it a shorter day, it was by no means less physical.
Day 2 Results
Overall Men
1st. Bradley Harris - 00:11:59
2nd. Ben Friel - 00:12:06
3rd. Daniel Ellison - 00:12:49
4th. Matt Breen - 00:12:52
5th. Will Johnston - 00:13:12
Overall Women
1st. Ronja Hill-Wright - 00:14:48
2nd. Melissa Newall - 00:16:18
3rd. Julie Greenslade - 00:16:29
4th. Karolyne Dunn - 00:18:50
5th. Ann Hunn - 00:21.50
About TRANS NZ
/ Megan Rose - Megan has been riding and racing bikes all over the world for more years than we count. She moves between New Zealand and Canada organising not only Trans NZ but also Trans BC and now the brand new Trans Tasmania kicking off in 2021. She has over 15 years of racing and riding experience and no stranger to some epic full-day missions. Over the last 7 years Trans NZ has evolved into New Zealand's premier multi day Enduro event. Covering 6 days of only the best riding New Zealand's south island has to offer from Craigieburn to Queenstown.
