Photo & Video Story: Todo Loco – Explorer trip through Ecuador

Thanks to Markus, head of Flat Sucks, here are some tours for you on Komoot: Ecuador

TIME TO GO NORTH

Watch out, it’s loose and has some pretty deep ruts!

Be scared or be loco!

AVIENDA DA VOLCANES

CHIMBORAZO

Video by Fabian Spindler



Organized by Markus Emprechtinger



Travel Agency: Flat Sucks GmbH

July 2024, our biggest explorer trip so far. Always on the lookout for the best Enduro travel destinations in the world, we, organized by Flat Sucks and supported by Endura, Simplon, and Komoot, set out with a small crew to the South American country of Ecuador. What came out of it was a simultaneously epic and crazy trip, but read on to see what our photographer Max Dräger has to say:I am left breathless as the sun sets in a seemingly endless sea of clouds to my right. I follow Markus, who trails long, warmly illuminated dust clouds behind him, along the wide crater rim in a rush of endorphins and adrenaline. On the other side, the triangular shadow of Guagua Pichincha engulfs Quito. This is the crowning conclusion of our two-week exploration along the “Avenida de Volcanes,” the road of volcanoes through Ecuador. A journey without great expectations but full of surprises. Not least because we have completely entrusted ourselves to our two guides, and let me reveal this much: Este and Cuevo are just as “loco” as most people here.Our adventure begins in Cumbayá, a suburb east of the capital, where Cuevo runs a small farm and welcomes us for the first two nights. A breakfast of scrambled eggs, passion fruit juice, yogurt, and granola (of course, all produced on-site) is the perfect opportunity for Markus, Fabi, and me to get to know our guides. In Cuevo’s eyes, who is actually named José, and in Esteban’s words, there is a tremendous anticipation to be felt. The two friends grew up together in Ecuador, and since Esteban emigrated to Austria in 2020, this is their first reunion. After we finish setting up the bikes and doing a few laps on the home trails, our driver Victor picks us up the next morning. Our crew is now complete.Admittedly, when the bus rolls into the driveway, we are a bit stunned. We had expected a large pickup, off-road van, or something similar, but instead, a small gray travel bus with the resounding name “County Deluxe” stands before us. While Victor carefully places the bikes on a specially built structure on the roof, we take our seats in the 16 interior spots. When we arrive in the evening at Laguna Yaguarcocha near the city of Ibarra, we are amazed once again: Instead of sleeping in a hotel or guesthouse, we stay in large tipi-like tents right above the lake. A jacuzzi under the open starry sky included.The next day, after a short shuttle, we dive into the action for the first time. With the words “Watch out, it’s loose and has some pretty deep ruts!” Este rolls ahead of us into the trail and disappears in a massive cloud of dust on the wide ridgeline. The description is spot on; we find ourselves in a labyrinth of ruts of all sizes. The pace that our Ecuadorian friends set is something we can’t initially keep up with, and we are much more focused on keeping both feet on the pedals. Not so easy when you’re riding almost blind in the kicked-up dust of the person in front of you. Holy shit... quite loco!But with every meter in the powdery sand, we find our confidence, and by the second loop, we can’t stop cheering. Like a toboggan run, the trail flows along the sandy ridge, inviting us to drift, flick, and play! Only in the glow of our headlamps do we roll back through a long winding canyon to the bus.The next day, we again reach the trailhead relaxed by bus, which Victor skillfully maneuvers onto a grassy knoll. Daniel, the mastermind behind the trails in Pimampiro, points out various lines with shining eyes, explaining that they all make about 1000 meters of elevation difference and that it usually takes him two months with his crew to build them. These are really good enduro trails with berms, small jumps, steps, and tight corners—almost like back home. Just as we start to feel a little too comfortable, Daniel stops and warns us: “If you go straight, you enter a very steep and exposed ridge with little grip and no room for error. Have a look first!” Okay, really steep. So steep that the end is not visible about 100 vertical meters below. Mini-Rampage in the middle of nowhere. Full concentration and a bit of self-confidence are immediately required. Este rolls into the section last, confidently following his motto “Be scared or be loco” and makes his way down quite quickly. I hold my breath as he suddenly goes over the handlebars, his bike flips multiple times, and finally comes to rest on a small ledge. In an absolute no-fall zone, he indeed managed to crash without falling off. That was close! Maybe a full-face helmet would have been the more appropriate choice for this trip after all?!Good thing the “Holy Ridge” impresses us the next day primarily with its gentle character and stunning landscape rather than its exposed position. But let’s start from the beginning... The Andes were folded during the collision of two tectonic plates, resulting in numerous volcanoes. 18 of the 55 volcanoes in Ecuador are still active, including the 5897-meter-high Cotopaxi. We can’t reach the glaciated summit with our bikes, but we can drive up to a remarkable height of 4600 meters along the moon-like flank of the mountain. From the parking lot, we surf down a huge gravel slope in an inhospitable setting, and a few hundred meters later, we dive into the cloud cover, where we find ourselves on the aforementioned “Holy Ridge,” a flowing trail on a grassy ridge.The afternoon is also characterized by flow. In the Cotopaxi Bike Park, they have managed to create fun and fast trails with perfect curve radii and functioning jumps of every size. While braking bumps are nowhere to be found, everyone has a big grin on their faces, and with a beer in hand, we end the day with a few locals.Before we approach the highest mountain in the country, Este and Cuevo show us another volcano. A turquoise lake fills the crater of Quilotoa, which we circle halfway on our bikes before we turn onto a system of paths that takes us right through the small villages.The indigenous people here live minimally and off hard agricultural work. A woman sells us a few bottles of cola as we take a break. It feels strange to be on a bike that costs many times what this woman’s annual income is. But the people don’t seem unhappy; on the contrary. Proudly, a few children show us their family’s guinea pig farm, Fabi takes a boy a few meters on his handlebars, and Cuevo always has some sweets for the little ones. A beautiful encounter!On our journey along the “Avenida de Volcanes,” of course, we cannot miss the highest mountain in the country. At 6263 meters, Chimborazo is a true colossus that towers majestically over the landscape. Due to its location at the equator, the summit is the closest point to the sun on our planet. We first approach the mountain from the east side, where an old friend of Esteban operates a small hut at 4100 meters. Rodrigo is a passionate mountaineer, has stood on the summit of Chimborazo over 40 times, and has lived up here for 36 years. Simple food and Canelazo, a homemade schnapps, are available. We listen intently to the stories of the 68-year-old about life up here all evening.For Este and Fabi, it’s a rough night; the thin air causes shallow breathing, high pulse, headaches, and little recovery for the long descents the next day. On the other side of Chimborazo, we can only descend the hiking trail from Refugio Carell with our bikes thanks to Rodrigo’s presence, but we should still avoid being spotted by the rangers. Passing small groups of llamas, we finally reach the “Cassarilla,” a trail that, like many others, is primarily maintained for enduro and downhill racing. It is in perfect condition, and we fly through the landscape. When we reach a village after twelve kilometres, Cuevo stops and knocks on a hut. We pay a few dollars for the trail maintenance and permission to use their path. It’s already late afternoon when we stand at the entrance of the last trail, and a few steep climbs and about 18 kilometres of distance separate us from our accommodation in Guaranda. We don’t dawdle, enjoy the backdrop shaped by the “Chimbo,” and as darkness falls, we dive into Coco’s garden, which feels like a little oasis to us.In the morning we wake up in our little hut, the sun shines through the windows and casts warm light on the paintings, some of which are bizarre sculptures and other artworks in the garden. Coco’s brother is an artist and has not only painted parts of the town but also designed the garden.It’s also strange shapes that pull me out of my thoughts a few hours later. A stone has struck my front wheel’s brake disc, and it’s now wobbling dangerously in the caliper. Fortunately, it somewhat straightens itself out and doesn’t fall apart. I still feel a bit uneasy: Ahead of us lies 3000 meters of trail down to the jungle with no access to support. There’s no choice! In 40-degree heat, oppressive humid air, and deep mud holes between large palms, it is finally Markus who suffers the first defect of the trip in a creek bed. But with a bit of patience, the flat tire on the rear wheel is fixed, and we roll through endless banana plantations almost down to sea level. In a small street food shop, we treat ourselves to “Ceviche,” a cold soup with fish and shrimp, traditionally served with dried plantain strips.After eight days of biking, we are glad to have a “rest day” to check our bikes and have ample time for the seven-hour drive to Cuenca in the south of the country. Victor is up early and has his bus repaired; the day before, he discovered two broken leaf springs. Perhaps a victim of one of the many speed bumps...Cuenca is different. “More ‘advanced,’” says Este. More Western. The city center is characterized by colonial architecture, and in the hills around the city, the wealthy of the country have settled in gated communities and large villas. It’s almost a bit of a culture shock. The access to our trail today is also different. Instead of parking the bus right at the trailhead like the previous days, we have to earn the last 300 vertical meters today in a nasty, steep, and slippery uphill. The descent takes us over meadow paths that are hardly distinguishable from those in the Bavarian Alpine foothills. As we once again make significant elevation loss in a canyon-like trail, a rider blocks the way around a bend. Fortunately, the guys hit the brakes in time, and no collision occurs. With my limited Spanish, I piece together that he owns the land and the path, and after a few dollars, his unease turns into a satisfied smile, and the local moves on. Shared trail, just somehow different.In the evening, we check out Jorge's dirt jump spot, where he also runs his own bike school. It’s cool to see the next generation of “Locos” training here. We also take a few laps on the grounds and spend the rest of the evening dealing with the second defect of our trip: Este had severely bent his rim in the city downhill, and while tightening the spokes, he pushed the nipples to their limit. They now need to be replaced painstakingly by hand. The wheel doesn’t run much smoother afterward, but at least it withstands the demands of the coming days.And the next day is right in the thick of it: Together with Lenin, who everyone simply calls Suco, we first ride the Veulta del Diablo – the Devil’s Loop. The highlight is a deep canyon where an exposed path winds along and repeatedly demands full concentration with exposed switchbacks. Aside from the blazing heat, it feels almost like a classic Alpine adventure ride in terms of riding.After a short lunch break, things get pretty sketchy. Between the bikes, we stand two on the back of the Nissan pickup, and with Suco at the wheel, we have a rally driver at the helm. Unfortunately, not a very good one—he races up the narrow, steep track at 80, brakes sharply, only to slam on the gas again in the next moment. We cling to the roof rack to avoid being thrown off during the potholes and bumps. No less fast, but again with our own authority over the steering and brakes, we then hit the trail: Small canyons alternate with high berms, fast traverses, and perfectly dissolving curve combinations. It’s a real racetrack, and even though we aren’t at the starting line with hundreds of other mass starters, everyone is really on the gas. Without a doubt, “La Paz” is one of the best trails I’ve ever had the chance to ride. Todo loco!Uzhcurrumi belongs to the category of “shuttle adventures.” After a long bus ride, we find ourselves in a small village of corrugated iron huts in the middle of the jungle. It’s humid, the clouds hang low, and while someone on one side of the dilapidated road is butchering a pig, a diligent businessman across the street packs shrimp into plastic bags and loudly advertises them. In the middle of this scene, Juan José and his boys load our bikes onto a pickup. Better said, onto a metal frame on top of the pickup. We take a seat in the back and skeptically eye the torn welds and our rattling bikes as we jolt through the landscape. Suddenly the fog clears, and we emerge from the cloud cover—back in the barren mountain landscape typical for the Andes due to the altitude. It’s so windy that during the first descent, my sunglasses are ripped from my face, and you have to lean into the wind while riding. A total of eight trails are maintained and optimized here for biking. Not an easy task, as during the rainy season in winter, the ground is soft, and the often canyon-like paths are heavily disturbed by livestock. After the last rain, the ground dries out and becomes rock-hard, only able to be worked on with laborious efforts using pickaxes and hoes. To finish, we descend a long trail into the cloud cover and back to Victor, who will take us back to our starting point in Quito the next day.Before we fly home, we explore the capital a bit and recharge for the final bike mission. We had already visited the local mountain, Guagua Pichincha, at the beginning of our journey, but without acclimatization and in poor visibility, we had skipped the summit at 4776 meters. The desire to take a look into the crater and tackle one of the freeride descents in volcanic sand prompted us to make one more attempt. And indeed, this time we were lucky. Below us lies a sea of clouds, and on the horizon, we can make out several stations from our journey: Chimborazo, Cotopaxi...On the steep gravel slope at about 35 degrees, we gladly let Esteban take the lead. The ground is harder than expected, and once you’re up to speed, it becomes hard to stop. But without fear and hesitation, he releases the brake, screams with joy, and surfs in wide turns down into the valley. Todo loco!