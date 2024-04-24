Photographers: Applications Are Now Open for the Crankworx Whistler Deep Summer Photo Challenge

Apr 24, 2024
by Official Crankworx  
Deep Summer Contest at Crankworx Whistler
The Deep Summer contestants will show their photo slideshows at the Whistler Olympic Plaza during the Crankworx Whistler festival. (c) Clint Trahan

PRESS RELEASE: Crankworx World Tour

Crankworx Whistler, the pinnacle of mountain biking culture, announces a groundbreaking opportunity for intermediate to experienced photographers: for the first time ever, applications are open for consideration to participate in the esteemed Deep Summer Photo Challenge. This move aims to provide emerging talents a platform to display their creativity and passion for the biking industry.

bigquotesWe're committed to broadening our horizons, providing a platform for talented photographers who may not yet have a spotlight in the industry. By opening applications for consideration, we're offering every photographer the chance to step into the arena and showcase their talent and passion for the biking industry.Jacquie McLean, Deep Summer & Dirt Diaries Project Manager

The Deep Summer Photo Challenge, a beloved and long-standing feature of Crankworx Whistler, brings together six elite mountain bike photographers for an exhilarating competition. Five photographers are invited, while the sixth is selected through the upcoming Pinkbike Deep Summer Wildcard Photographer Search, slated for later this spring. Over three days throughout the Crankworx Whistler festival, participants capture the essence of Whistler's Mountain Bike culture, crafting epic slideshow videos to be presented to a live audience of over 4000 people under the stars at Whistler Olympic Plaza.

In addition to celebrating biking prowess, this year's challenge invites photographers to reflect on community, diversity, and inclusivity in the mountain biking world. Participants are encouraged to creatively represent these themes in their feature edits, embodying the spirit of Crankworx's inclusive ethos.

Deep Summer Contest at Crankworx Whistler
The festival audience at Crankworx Whistler gets to witness all slideshows and the prize giving at the Whistler Olympic Plaza. (c) Clint Trahan

With the prospect of winning $5,000 cash and the honour of joining the elite ranks of past Deep Summer winners, photographers are encouraged to push their boundaries and showcase their unique perspectives. This year's challenge takes place from Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21, with the Deep Summer Live screening scheduled for Tuesday, July 23.

bigquotesCrankworx Whistler is thrilled to bring back this exhilarating event with a renewed vision, revived community partnerships, and a commitment to fostering change in our industry.Jacquie McLean, Deep Summer & Dirt Diaries Project Manager

Applications are open now until May 14.
Those keen who think they may have what it takes can apply >> HERE. Successful applicants will be contacted by May 17.

