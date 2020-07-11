Photos: An Iron Maiden, Dance of Death Inspired YT Jeffsy

Jul 10, 2020
by E9G  
Custom painted Iron Maiden inspired YT Jeffsy - paint by www.element9graphics.com

The album artwork that inspired the frame
Not all custom paint jobs are for pros; Aberdeenshire local Struan Cruickshank had set his sights on having a custom paint job for his new Jeffsy build. He had a few different ideas on what he could do and after some discussion we narrowed it down to an Iron Maiden tribute, and settled on a motif from the Dance of Death album cover laid out over the entirety of the frame.

With the pandemic happening, media blasting the frame wasn't an option so many hours of toil with the not-as-good-as-it-used-to-be branded paint stripper were involved, followed by primer, and base coat before any artwork is applied. Probably half the hours involved were in removing the factory paint.

Lots of masking is part of every custom paint job, and all the lines on a geometric design like this need to be measured out and matched on either side to the millimetre. It's not unusual to spend 5 or 6 hours masking for about ten minutes of spraying paint.

Custom painted Iron Maiden inspired YT Jeffsy - paint by www.element9graphics.com

Custom painted Iron Maiden inspired YT Jeffsy - paint by www.element9graphics.com
Custom painted Iron Maiden inspired YT Jeffsy - paint by www.element9graphics.com

Custom painted Iron Maiden inspired YT Jeffsy - paint by www.element9graphics.com

Custom painted Iron Maiden inspired YT Jeffsy - paint by www.element9graphics.com
Custom painted Iron Maiden inspired YT Jeffsy - paint by www.element9graphics.com

Custom painted Iron Maiden inspired YT Jeffsy - paint by www.element9graphics.com
Custom painted Iron Maiden inspired YT Jeffsy - paint by www.element9graphics.com

Check out more custom paint work at element9graphics.com
Insta: @element9gfx

Posted In:
Stories YT Industries


Must Read This Week
The Frace F160 is Milled From a 70kg Slab of Aluminum
115532 views
First Ride: RockShox's New Zeb Fork
92813 views
First Ride: 2021 Evil Wreckoning
71024 views
Tech Briefing: Oil Slick Pedals, Flat Pedals Shoes, A Dozen New Bikes, & More - July 2020
42427 views
The Best Tech From Italian EWS Rounds
40814 views
Tech Randoms: NotARace - iXS Cup Test Session
38065 views
Bike Check: Comparing Trek Factory Racing's Supercaliber Setups
36407 views
Behind the Numbers: 5 Trail Bikes Compared
36151 views

5 Comments

  • 5 0
 He really is The Trooper for doing all of that. Did he finish it a 2 minutes to midnight? He must have had practice to do such a good job, they certainly weren't Wasted Years.
  • 2 0
 Now all that's left for him to do is ride to the hills.
  • 2 1
 More metal in biking is a really good thing, but not really what I would want from custom paint job!
May be back in black is more my taste?
  • 2 0
 That is truly ace's high.
  • 1 0
 i like the spacers

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008683
Mobile Version of Website