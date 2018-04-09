Photos & Results from UK Downhill National Round 1

Danny Hart entertaining the fans



Words by Mathew Weale



It’s 2018, a new year, a new race series, new organisers, and new “old” venues. This season was kicked off at Cwmcarn, a venue synonymous with UK downhill that last held a national race 10 years ago. With all this change and a fair amount of uncertainty over the off season as to whether there would be a series at all, its fair to say the organisers had to deal with a lot of pressure; but deal with it they did, delivering a good weekend of racing on a fast and loose track.



With horrendous weather on Saturday morning, the weekend got off to a slow start with both riders and spectators waiting out the weather. Once the rain receded and there were a few glimpses of blue sky over head, the action started to kick off. With the riders being dropped straight into the sloppy woods straight out of the gate there was no time to ease in gently. Difficult conditions mixed with tight switchbacks, big drops and steep, rough chutes kept riders on their toes. After the tunnel under the uplift road riders were fired into a tight and fast woods section that caught out more than a few riders. Once this section was successfully negotiated things got fast, fast. With the bottom section being recently rebuilt and a direct opposite to the top of the track it was full of fast berms and big jumps.





Matt Walker would start his season on a high





Taylor Vernon looked dangerous all weekend, 1 second off the podium





The riders were sailing over the jumps all day in practice





Andrew Titley looked on fire and took the win!





Morgan Tyrrell with a solid second in his first junior race





Mike Jones is back firing on all cylinders aboard his new Mondraker





Team Trek were on form all weekend





The tight woods section were a battle even for the seasoned pro





Lewis Bradly piloting his trail bike down the rough and fast track





Greg Williamson attacking turns on his hew Unno Bikes





Game face





Hold n tight for the flat out bottom section





Jumping into battle in the trees















Charlie Hatton blasting berms on his new Trek



With the weather holding off all day Saturday the track was drying and getting faster as the weekend went on. This could only mean on thing, fast and exciting racing!





Kaie Edwards on a chill practice run





Gee, the master





Mike Jones was back where he belongs this weekend, on the podium





Tahnee, just to seconds off Rachel











Kade would take the win in Junior men this weekend





Eyes on the prize





A loss of air meant it wasn't Shaun Richards day, look out for him this season!





Taylor Vernon was looking comfortable on the new team





Another solid result for Charlie Hatton





Kaos squashing the drop after the fire road





Shaun Richards looked like he had only one thing on his mind this weekend, the win!





The seemingly unstoppable Rachel Atherton





Kaos, stylish as always





A big hip just short of the finish line kept the crowd entertained





Second place for Danny Hart this weekend





And your winner is... Matt Walker



Results:





Elite Men:

1 Matt Walker (UK) 2.29.589

2 Danny Hart 2.30.878

3 Mike Jones 2.31.777

4 Laurie Greenland 2.31.866

5 Adam Brayton 2.32.233

Elite Women:

1 Rachel Atherton 2.47.917

2 Tahnée Seagrave 2.50.772

3 Katy Curd 2.52.788

4 Lucy Drees 3.13.409

5 Abbie Sloan 3.13.839

