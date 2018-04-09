RACING

Photos & Results from UK Downhill National Round 1

Apr 9, 2018
by Mathew Weale  
Danny Hart entertaining the fans

Words by Mathew Weale

It’s 2018, a new year, a new race series, new organisers, and new “old” venues. This season was kicked off at Cwmcarn, a venue synonymous with UK downhill that last held a national race 10 years ago. With all this change and a fair amount of uncertainty over the off season as to whether there would be a series at all, its fair to say the organisers had to deal with a lot of pressure; but deal with it they did, delivering a good weekend of racing on a fast and loose track.

With horrendous weather on Saturday morning, the weekend got off to a slow start with both riders and spectators waiting out the weather. Once the rain receded and there were a few glimpses of blue sky over head, the action started to kick off. With the riders being dropped straight into the sloppy woods straight out of the gate there was no time to ease in gently. Difficult conditions mixed with tight switchbacks, big drops and steep, rough chutes kept riders on their toes. After the tunnel under the uplift road riders were fired into a tight and fast woods section that caught out more than a few riders. Once this section was successfully negotiated things got fast, fast. With the bottom section being recently rebuilt and a direct opposite to the top of the track it was full of fast berms and big jumps.

Matt Walker would start his season on a high

Taylor Vernon looked dangerous all weekend, 1 second off the podium

The riders were sailing over the jumps all day in practice

Andrew Titley looked on fire and took the win!

Morgan Tyrrell with a solid second in his first junior race

Mike Jones is back firing on all cylinders aboard his new Mondraker

Team Trek were on form all weekend

The tight woods section were a battle even for the seasoned pro

Lewis Bradly piloting his trail bike down the rough and fast track

Greg Williamson attacking turns on his hew Unno Bikes

Game face

Hold n tight for the flat out bottom section

Jumping into battle in the trees




Charlie Hatton blasting berms on his new Trek

With the weather holding off all day Saturday the track was drying and getting faster as the weekend went on. This could only mean on thing, fast and exciting racing!

Kaie Edwards on a chill practice run

Gee, the master

Mike Jones was back where he belongs this weekend, on the podium

Tahnee, just to seconds off Rachel



Kade would take the win in Junior men this weekend

Eyes on the prize

A loss of air meant it wasn't Shaun Richards day, look out for him this season!

Taylor Vernon was looking comfortable on the new team

Another solid result for Charlie Hatton

Kaos squashing the drop after the fire road

Shaun Richards looked like he had only one thing on his mind this weekend, the win!

The seemingly unstoppable Rachel Atherton

Kaos, stylish as always

A big hip just short of the finish line kept the crowd entertained

Second place for Danny Hart this weekend

And your winner is... Matt Walker

Results:

Elite Men:
1 Matt Walker (UK) 2.29.589
2 Danny Hart 2.30.878
3 Mike Jones 2.31.777
4 Laurie Greenland 2.31.866
5 Adam Brayton 2.32.233
Elite Women:
1 Rachel Atherton 2.47.917
2 Tahnée Seagrave 2.50.772
3 Katy Curd 2.52.788
4 Lucy Drees 3.13.409
5 Abbie Sloan 3.13.839

For the full results click HERE.

Must Read This Week
Trek Full Stache - First Ride
74550 views
Finished: Santa Cruz Bicycles Ask Us Anything
66947 views
Announcing The DH Fantasy League - Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today
54670 views
Must Watch: Gamble - Official Trailer
48823 views
Goodyear's New Mountain Bike Tires - First Look
42269 views
The Lošinj World Cup DH Track Will be Brutal for Wheels & Tyres - Video
39098 views
Pinkbike Poll - Would You Take a Free 250 Watts if No One Knew?
38979 views
Push ACS3 Coil Conversion Kit - Review
38420 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027569
Mobile Version of Website