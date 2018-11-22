Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
PHOTOGRAPHY
Photo Epic: Jordie Lunn's Rough AF 3
Nov 22, 2018
by
YT Industries
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
PHOTO EPIC
ROUGH AF 3
Photos by Margus Riga
MENTIONS:
@YTIndustries
/
@Margus
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Video: Missy Giove - The Champion Mountain Biker Turned Drug Smuggler
80552 views
Must Watch: Jordie Lunn's Rough AF 3
59823 views
Video: Richie Rude Shralps Squamish
59811 views
Video: Teaser for Jordie Lunn's Rough AF 3
50655 views
Review: Canyon Spectral WMN CF 9.0
39365 views
Over $30,000 Worth of Prizes to be Won as Pinkbike's Share the Ride Gears Up for the Holidays
34407 views
Video: A Day in the Life of Rachel Strait
34256 views
Video: Friday Fails #45
29340 views
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 8
mat-massini-media
(2 days ago)
I'm not sure I want a Rough AF 4 because I'm not sure Jordie will survive it...
[Reply]
+ 5
lindblomxc
(29 mins ago)
Jordie will be fine, worry about his bike
[Reply]
+ 1
nuttypoolog
(12 mins ago)
Jordie seems to have an eye for what is "possible." I have yet to see him do something that was stupid. Totally F'ing mental, yes, but stupid, no. He seems to calculate risk pretty well. Great example: not blindly sending his Rampage line/run. An idiot would've just sent it. He was smart enough to stop.
[Reply]
+ 3
markmcm
(29 mins ago)
The vision to look at a tree and decide to climb to the top and ride (drop) straight down it! That is the most insane / impressive thing that I have seen in ages. Congrats on pulling it off man!
[Reply]
+ 2
nuttypoolog
(22 mins ago)
This project really blew me away. I've watched this more times than anything else in years. I even sent the link to some of my non-bike friends and family, as I'm sure they'd find it entertaining. I think the tree-ride was what makes it so insane. It's hard to judge how steep stuff really is on a video, but everyone knows how steep a tree is. Thank you Jordie! So sick!
[Reply]
+ 2
watchtower
(24 mins ago)
I'd poo my pants just climbing up the ladder, fxcking hate heights.
[Reply]
+ 1
resinrider
(4 mins ago)
No words required! Jord is the man!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.041853
Mobile Version of Website
7 Comments
Post a Comment