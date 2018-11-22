PHOTOGRAPHY

Photo Epic: Jordie Lunn's Rough AF 3

Nov 22, 2018
by YT Industries  

7 Comments

  • + 8
 I'm not sure I want a Rough AF 4 because I'm not sure Jordie will survive it...
  • + 5
 Jordie will be fine, worry about his bike
  • + 1
 Jordie seems to have an eye for what is "possible." I have yet to see him do something that was stupid. Totally F'ing mental, yes, but stupid, no. He seems to calculate risk pretty well. Great example: not blindly sending his Rampage line/run. An idiot would've just sent it. He was smart enough to stop.
  • + 3
 The vision to look at a tree and decide to climb to the top and ride (drop) straight down it! That is the most insane / impressive thing that I have seen in ages. Congrats on pulling it off man!
  • + 2
 This project really blew me away. I've watched this more times than anything else in years. I even sent the link to some of my non-bike friends and family, as I'm sure they'd find it entertaining. I think the tree-ride was what makes it so insane. It's hard to judge how steep stuff really is on a video, but everyone knows how steep a tree is. Thank you Jordie! So sick!
  • + 2
 I'd poo my pants just climbing up the ladder, fxcking hate heights.
  • + 1
 No words required! Jord is the man!

