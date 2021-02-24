Photoshop Absurdity: Dave Price's 'Ghost Riders' Are Pretty Strange

Feb 24, 2021
by Dave Price  

Ghost Riders
Words & Photography // Dave Price


Words: Dave Price

With the lockdown blues in full swing and my rapidly depleting patience of being stuck indoors with sod all to do, I started to have a little play in photoshop after seeing one of these floating around the social media stratosphere. Yes I know its been done 1000 times before but it definitely killed a few hours of lockdown and boosted some photoshop knowledge...


Lukas Schaefer - Crankworx Innsbruck


This is where it all started.... the clone stamp warrior has been born! Yep, you've guessed it! Pretty much all of the editing for these are done with the mighty clone stamp. A nice simple one to start. Just some clouds and some mountains. No Drama!


Steve Peat - Bala


Bossman Peaty! This was the one that got my hooked for about a week, faffing around in photoshop editing bikes out of my images. Taking it up a notch, this was the first image where i've reconstructed a part of the body just using the clone stamp. Look closely are Peaty's left arm. See if you can spot then clone.....


Sam Hockenhull - 50/01 Jam


Unknown - Crankworx Les Gets


Brendan Fairclough - Peaty's Steel City


Of course the time will come where a good old copy and paste of an arm or leg seems like the way forward. Worked out ok in this one but theres still some work to do on that dodgy right knee!


Matt Jones - Crankworx Les Gets


Elliott Heap - Berwyn


Probably the hardest one to date. Reconstructing the sole of the shoe from a clip in to a flat. Clone stamp victory! Hopefully that brought a smile to your face and filled your mind with something other than CV-19. Lets roll on to March so we can finally get back to racing! The Mountains are calling!!!

Posted In:
Racing and Events Stories Photography Reader Stories


16 Comments

  • 25 1
 photoshopped
  • 5 0
 I gonna get some of that death grips even photoshop couldn’t take that from the hand of Brendan,by the way great idea and good work :-)))
  • 1 0
 I'm sure I've looked like many of these pictures if you just crop out the left or right side of the pic that has the bike in it...and me no longer attached.
  • 1 0
 This is awesome. Hockenhulls foot position seems impossible, and the downhillers aggressive body position is really displayed. I'd love to see more.
  • 2 0
 Where were these for photos of the year nominations?!
  • 1 0
 This basically sums up biking in general, just flying around
  • 1 0
 Brendan's thumb doesn't look so good lol.
  • 1 0
 Brendog still has Deathgrip!
  • 1 0
 Welcome to the future, MTB Hover shoes
  • 2 0
 This is the way...
  • 1 0
 this is the way
  • 1 0
 Oh my god - I love that!
  • 1 0
 use the force
  • 1 0
 i can tell by the pixels
  • 1 0
 So freakin funny
  • 1 0
 Love this

