Photoshop Absurdity: Dave Price's 'Ghost Riders' Are Pretty Strange

Words: Dave Price

Lukas Schaefer - Crankworx Innsbruck

Steve Peat - Bala

Sam Hockenhull - 50/01 Jam

Unknown - Crankworx Les Gets

Brendan Fairclough - Peaty's Steel City

Matt Jones - Crankworx Les Gets

Elliott Heap - Berwyn

With the lockdown blues in full swing and my rapidly depleting patience of being stuck indoors with sod all to do, I started to have a little play in photoshop after seeing one of these floating around the social media stratosphere. Yes I know its been done 1000 times before but it definitely killed a few hours of lockdown and boosted some photoshop knowledge...This is where it all started.... the clone stamp warrior has been born! Yep, you've guessed it! Pretty much all of the editing for these are done with the mighty clone stamp. A nice simple one to start. Just some clouds and some mountains. No Drama!Bossman Peaty! This was the one that got my hooked for about a week, faffing around in photoshop editing bikes out of my images. Taking it up a notch, this was the first image where i've reconstructed a part of the body just using the clone stamp. Look closely are Peaty's left arm. See if you can spot then clone.....Of course the time will come where a good old copy and paste of an arm or leg seems like the way forward. Worked out ok in this one but theres still some work to do on that dodgy right knee!Probably the hardest one to date. Reconstructing the sole of the shoe from a clip in to a flat. Clone stamp victory! Hopefully that brought a smile to your face and filled your mind with something other than CV-19. Lets roll on to March so we can finally get back to racing! The Mountains are calling!!!