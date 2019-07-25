Video and Photo Recap: Highland Slopestyle - US Open 2019

Please keep all limbs inside the vehicle for takeoff.

Not all whips look alike...

Contemplating. Pumped to be stoked.

Highland local Kevin Sweeney grabbed 5th in the Bronze comp to secure himself a spot in the big show on Saturday

Bronze podium antics. 2nd - Zach Spears // 1st - Ben Thompson // 3rd - Nick Fix

You decide...Anthony Lombardi (left) and Max Abrams (right).

These two 13-year-olds left quite an impression

Lieb on the upbox.

Carson blasting into space.

Josh Holt mesmerizing the crowd with fronties.

O-Bro flying high.

A rare quiet moment while Lieb and Rogatkin wait for final scores.

Thanks for the trophies Wheelies Woodshed ! 2nd - Nicholi Rogatkin // 1st - David Lieb // 3rd -Jakub Vencl.

Jakub claiming it.

Doing it for the kids.

All smiles from a solid crew of athletes.

No feature too small to trick for Fedko.

Suns out guns out. Doing whatever it takes to fight off the heat.

Gotta eat some dirt on the way to the top.