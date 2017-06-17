RACING

Picking up the Pace: iXS European Downhill Cup 3 - Photo Epic and Video

Jun 17, 2017
by Racement  

A few mechanicals slowed Jure Zabjek down in practise but he was up to speed in his timed run and took the top step again
PICKING UP THE PACE
Words & Photography // Rick Schubert

No matter how technical, fast or loose a track is, it is never easy to race. Pushing it to the limit is dangerous and riding on the edge even more. The iXS European DH Cup in Schladming is no exception. Today was the first day of racing against the clock and things got exciting with pretty much the first rider down the hill. It was supposed to be the day of the Austrian riders but in both elite categories there was one who went quicker.

It was David Trummer, the Austrian teammate of Phil Atwill, who dropped in first and came out swinging in the elite men's category. He might have a bit of a homesoil advantage in Schladming but Trummer laid down a stellar run with a time which kept him in first place for a long time. Rider after rider dropped in and all of them tried their best but no one could really match his speed. The one who got closest was his fellow compatriot Boris Tetzlaff but still he was almost five seconds off the pace. It took the whole seeding till Jure Zabjek, the winner of Kranjska Gora and Willingen, got on track. Jure struggled with some major mechanical problems in practice but was able to block everything out in his seeding and went fastest by 1.123 seconds.

In the women's competition all eyes were on Eleonora Farina and Veronika Widmann. Both were fighting hard for the top spot a couple of weeks ago in Slovenia and missed out the second round of the series in Willingen but Widmann just could not match the pace of the top of the field. In the meanwhile Farina absolutely smashed it and went fastest by a massive margin of 12.744 seconds. Second place took Petra Bernhard followed by Monika Hrastnik.

Even though it looked like rain from time to time it stayed dry all day and the conditions were second to none

The Argentina Bike Devinci team proves that you don't need a massive set up to be well prepared

With short cut mud, normal DH and even some semi slick tires you could see totally different approaches today

The Unior Tools Team is running tire inserts.

Schladming delivers the good with epic scenery

Andreas Kolb throwing a bad ass whip at the infamous step up

Vali Hoell could not match the elite women speed but still dominated the U17 female category

Swiss rider Janosch Klaus rails his way into first place in the U17 male class

Simon Maurer seems to be on a high after his first podium finish in Willingen and went fastest in the U19 male

Petra Bernhard had a big homesoil advantage and took a great second place

Veronika Widmann looked good in practice but could not put it together and barely made the top 10

The fresh crowned European champion Eleonora Farina was absolutely flying and won the qualifier by over 12 seconds

From time to time the sun made its appearance and kept the spirit high

David Trummer was first rider down the hill a lead the seeding till Jure Zabjek came down last and took the fastest time

Rastislav Baranek was digging deep to get the sweet spot. 11th place for him in the seeding

It's all about cornering here in Schladming and Basil Weber proved himself as one of the best

With a solid 6th place qualifier Ondrej Stephanek is in touch for his first podium of the season

Joshua Barth has one of his best seasons to date and took another top10 result

Stanislav Sehnal sits in 13th with almost ten seconds off the lead

Bryn Dickerson qualifies for tomorrows Super Final in 27th

Phil Atwill was a bit off the pace in the first half of the track but pinned it through the woods and ended up 4th

A few mechanicals slowed Jure Zabjek down in practice but he was up to speed in his timed run and took the top step again

The forecast for tomorrow's race day looks all time

With plenty of braking bumps the mechanics are working hard to get the suspension dialed

After two wins in a row Jure Zabjek is looking for his third win, he will be last rider down the hill

iXS Pure EDC #3 Schladming Saturday and Qualies

by Racement
